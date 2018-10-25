No Tricks, Just a Treat at Dickey's this Halloween

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Dickey's Barbecue Pit offers guests more time to spend trick-or-treating and less time in the kitchen with a Dickey's Family Pack.

On October 31, guests can purchase a Family Pack with $5 off at participating Dickey's locations in-store.

"At Dickey's Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on offering our guests convenient options, especially on busy holidays such as Halloween," says Trevor Wilson, VP of Marketing at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "With our Family Packs, guests can focus on what is important, spending time with their friends and family."

The Dickey's Family Pack includes the guests' choice of two slow-smoked meats, three medium wholesome sides, six buttery rolls and barbecue sauce.

