No Evil Foods Announces Continued Pay Raise for Essential Production Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No Evil Foods , vegan makers of 100% plant-based and non-GMO meat alternatives, and a certified living wage employer, announced today they are extending an increase of all frontline production employees' pay by $2.25 an hour, indefinitely. In addition to 100% employer-paid health insurance, paid-time-off, holidays, and other benefits, No Evil Foods now pays its frontline production employees an average of $17 an hour.

Starting in April 2020, No Evil Foods provided a temporary $2.25 an hour increase they are calling "Our Team Is Freaking Awesome! Pay" to all production line workers, slated to expire on June 5th. But as the pandemic continues, and many large food corporations have started phasing out similar "hero pay", the founders of No Evil Foods felt this pay increase must continue to acknowledge their team members who work tirelessly to ensure that everyone has access to quality plant-based meats during this crisis.

"We have chosen to be a leader in the food industry and are thrilled to provide this indefinite pay increase to our team who have demonstrated their commitment to our mission to keep Plant Meat on shelves and make a vegan lifestyle more accessible for all," said Sadrah Schadel, co-founder, and chief creative officer of No Evil Foods. "Everyone has been impacted on some level by this crisis but to carry on despite the circumstances is really admirable. We see them showing up every day and doing a heck of a job and we want to thank them for that."

With consumers demanding more plant-based meat options, No Evil Foods continues to experience record sales and expansion of its product lines, both in-store and online.

To learn more about No Evil Foods, visit their website at www.noevilfoods.com .

About No Evil Foods

No Evil Foods is a family-run, mission-driven business near Asheville, NC focused on impacting environmental sustainability, public health, and animal welfare through better food choices. Every bite of No Evil Foods you take supports our cause: to use food as a force for good because real change starts at the center of your plate. No Evil Foods product line includes Comrade Cluck 'No Chicken', The Stallion 'Italian Sausage', El Zapatista 'Chorizo', and Pit Boss 'Pulled 'Pork' BBQ,' all are low in fat, high in protein, and free from cholesterol, nitrates, and antibiotics. No Evil Foods started in 2014 and is now available nationwide in retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, as well as coops and independents.

