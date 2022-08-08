No Cow, No Problem—Try These Creamy, Indulgent Vegan Milkshakes

Milkshakes are indulgent treats we can’t get enough of, and the best ones are made with ingredients produced without harming intelligent, loving cows! Mother cows just want to raise their calves in peace—but on today’s farms, baby cows are torn away from their mothers shortly after birth so that farmers can steal the milk meant for those babies. Thankfully, there are plenty of places to get a vegan milkshake made with soy, oat, almond, coconut, or cashew milk and vegan ice cream.

So where can you find a vegan milkshake? Here are some of our favorite spots:

Burger chain Fatburger offers Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Maui Banana vegan milkshakes, which are made with cashew-, coconut-, or oat-based ice cream from Craig’s Vegan. They’re even topped with nondairy whipped cream!

Johnny Rockets (select locations nationwide)

At select Johnny Rockets locations, you can enjoy vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry milkshakes made with Craig’s Vegan cashew-based ice cream, oat milk, and coconut milk whipped cream.

Smashburger (locations nationwide, limited time)

This chain rolled out six flavors of vegan milkshakes at all 220 of its locations nationwide for a limited time. These creamy treats are made with Eclipse nondairy ice cream, which is creamier and kinder to produce than ice cream made with cow’s milk. Flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Oreo, Peanut Butter, and Tangerine Dream.

Shake Shack (select locations in New York and Miami)

Shake Shack has been testing a vegan chocolate milkshake at 10 locations in New York and South Florida. The creamy concoction is made with NotCo’s NotMilk frozen custard, which you can also order in scoops. Although it’s a limited-time item and only available at select locations for now, we hope the chain will expand the option to all its locations—and add more flavors.

Next Level Burger (locations in California, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington)

Made from hand-spun, house-made soy or coconut soft serve, Next Level Burger’s milkshakes are just that—next level. This vegan chain serves at least 12 delicious flavors, and from the Organic Blueberry Lemon ChzCake Shake to the Thicc Mint Cookie Shake, we can’t get enough.

Burgerville (multiple locations in Oregon and Washington)

Portland-area burger chain Burgerville serves four vegan shakes made with Cosmic Bliss coconut milk ice cream. Flavors include Classic Chocolate, Oregon Strawberry, Hazelnut Chocolate, and Portland Cold Brew.

Honeybee Burger (multiple locations in Los Angeles)

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, try the shakes from one of Honeybee Burger’s two locations. Made with Ripple soy-free soft serve, they’re available in four regular flavors: StrawBEErry, Blossom (Orange Creamsicle), Choco Bee, and Vanilla. Limited-time flavors have included Oreo and Minty Bee.

Plant Power Fast Food (multiple locations in California and Nevada)

With drive-through locations throughout California and one in Las Vegas, Plant Power is your go-to spot for the creamiest oat-based vegan milkshakes. Eight regular flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Horchata, Peanut Butter, Coffee, and Cookie Butter. Seasonal flavors have included Piña Colada, Peach, Salted Caramel, Mixed Berry, Clovermint, Orange Creamsicle, and Pumpkin Pie.

The Hummus & Pita Co. (multiple locations in Connecticut, Michigan, New York, and Ohio)

The Chickpea Chiller is not your typical milkshake—this one is made with hummus (well, chickpeas and tahini)—and is packed with a whopping 14 grams of vegan protein. It also contains no added sugar—because it’s sweetened with bananas and dates.

Monty’s Good Burger (multiple locations in Southern California)

Monty’s serves up milkshakes made with Oatly’s Vanilla Soft Serve, including flavors like Dodgerberry (Blueberry-Strawberry), Banana Split, and Neapolitan, along with plenty of specials you won’t want to miss.

This diner serves vegan classics, and its coconut-based frappes are just the start. Don’t miss the specials, which have included the Piña Colada Boozy and Strawberry Bonanza frappes. Year-round flavors include Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberry Banana, Vanilla Zebra, Oreo, Mocha, and Matcha.

At the Downtown Disney location of burger chain Black Tap, you can find its massive Vegan Black ’N White Cakeshake. Yes, that’s an already decadent chocolate shake topped with an entire slice of Black ’N White Cake! If you’re looking for something more classic, many other shakes can be made vegan at this location—just ask.

Doomie’s is a spot known for its indulgent, animal-free treats, including its milkshakes, which are topped with a generous amount of rich, vegan whipped cream. Flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint, Salted Caramel, Coffee, Oreo, Mocha, Caramel Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Mint Oreo, Caramel Oreo, and Strawberry Oreo.

Earth Plant Based Cuisine has creamy vegan milkshakes available in all your favorite flavors, from Vanilla and Strawberry to more unusual selections like Golden Milk and Sugar Cookie. If a regular-size milkshake just won’t cut it, try the Monster Shakes, which come in five flavors and are topped with goodies like popcorn, vegan marshmallows, cookies, and even churros!

