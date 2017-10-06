Nissin Cup Noodles® Surprised Hungry Heroes with Its Noodle Lair at Exclusive New York Comic Con Heroes After Dark Party

Twenty Lucky New York Comic Con Fans Won Access To a VIP Party Hosted By Tyler Posey

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world's largest entertainment and gaming convention center as its backdrop, Nissin Cup Noodles, the go-to gamers' snack, revealed its Noodle Lair at the star-studded Heroes After Dark party at New York Comic Con tonight. The big celebration was preceded by an even more exclusive pre-party, dubbed Noods Before Dark, which was hosted by MTV's "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey, an avid Nissin Cup Noodles fan and New York Comic Con fan favorite.

During this VIP gathering at the beautiful Highline Ballroom, 20 lucky fans were able to experience the epic Noods Before Dark featuring a special meet-and-greet opportunity with Posey. Fans took photos with Posey in the Cup Noodles Lair with a one-of-a-kind Cup Noodles sword and giant fork while – of course – slurping on the original Cup Noodles. No noodle lair is complete without a custom Cup Noodles Bar serving up hot cups of instant ramen topped with scallions, sesame seeds, bacon bits, crispy onion strings and an assortment of hot sauces.

The fun didn't stop there. After Noods Before Dark, the 20 lucky fans joined Posey for immediate access to the invite-only Heroes After Dark party held in the same location. The Heroes After Dark party hosted a wide array of celebrities, influencers and industry insiders making this one of the most sought-after New York Comic Con events this year. As a presenting sponsor of Heroes After Dark, this iconic snack in a convenient cup had party-goers believing that the real hero after dark was, in fact, Cup Noodles.

"Cup Noodles has long been a favorite of gamers across America and we wanted to show our appreciation by bringing something special to New York Comic Con this year," said Jaclyn Park, Cup Noodles Director of Marketing. "The love for the brand that we saw at the Heroes After Dark party inspires us to look at more ways to bring these kinds of unique experiences to our biggest fans. We're just warmin' up!"

Nissin recently launched two new innovations on the iconic Cup Noodles brand after 45 years in the U.S. Earlier this year, it launched Cup Noodles Very Veggie, the first instant noodles cup to feature one full serving of vegetables.1 This follows the game-changing Nissin Cup Noodles recipe change last year that reduced sodium content, and removed both added MSG2 and artificial flavors.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established by Momofuku Ando in 1958, who invented the first instant ramen noodle to Japan. In 1970, they established Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California introducing ramen noodles to U.S. consumers. In 1971 the company invented Cup Noodles, and revolutionized the industry by making it possible to package, prepare and serve noodles all in the same container. For nearly 60 years, Nissin Foods has been providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions.

In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles®, Hot & Spicy®, Chow Mein, Ramen Bowl, RAOH®, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience and quality.

1 Each cup of Very Veggie contains 1⁄4 cup of dehydrated vegetables that rehydrates to one full serving (1⁄2 cup equivalent)

2 Note: product contains small amounts of naturally occurring glutamates

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nissin-cup-noodles-surprised-hungry-heroes-with-its-noodle-lair-at-exclusive-new-york-comic-con-heroes-after-dark-party-300532863.html

SOURCE Nissin Foods