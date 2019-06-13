Nielsen-Massey Vanillas to Showcase New Single-Origin Ugandan and Indonesian Pure Vanilla Extracts at Summer Fancy Food Show

WAUKEGAN, Ill., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen-Massey Vanillas today announced it will introduce its two new single-origin pure vanilla extracts from Uganda and Indonesia to attendees at the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show. The pure vanilla extracts, available for retail and foodservice customers, are part of the company's larger line of single-origin vanilla products, including those sourced from Madagascar, Mexico and Tahiti. The introductions make Nielsen-Massey the first brand to offer five single-origin pure vanilla extracts from around the globe.

Ugandan Pure Vanilla Extract features a bold, creamy-sweet flavor profile with notes of chocolate. It is a versatile, all-purpose staple for a range of baking and cooking applications. The extract pairs especially well with chocolate, caramel and citrus dishes, enhancing and layering on flavor.

Indonesian Pure Vanilla Extract has a strong, upfront flavor profile with woody, smoky notes. This extract holds its flavor especially well in high-heat and slow-baked applications such as cakes, cookies and crème brûlée. It complements the sweetness in chocolate- and dairy-based recipes, providing a valuable flavor boost.

"We have seen an increased demand for global flavors, which led us to expand our line of single-origin pure vanilla extracts with the introduction of Ugandan and Indonesian to help fulfill this need in retail and foodservice markets," said Kirk Trofholz, Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to showcase these offerings, as they not only exemplify our dedication to providing the highest quality product, but also our commitment to sustainability initiatives across the globe."

Nielsen-Massey works directly with in-country suppliers, who source the finest vanilla available from diverse networks of farmers country-wide.

The line expansion is in accordance with the brand's commitment to sustainability. In Indonesia, Nielsen-Massey is consulting on the development of a Food Forest Garden initiative led by the Crown Princess Mangkubumi. The initiative creates a permaculture ecosystem that will help thousands of people in Indonesia receive access to a sustainable food source.

As a founding member of the Sustainable Vanilla Initiative, Nielsen-Massey is working with Uganda's Minister of Agriculture to promote the advancement of the vanilla-growing sector. Strong governmental backing and the creation of a clear regulatory framework will help Uganda's vanilla output grow, enhancing farmers' livelihoods and helping to stabilize the global vanilla market.

Attendees of the Summer Fancy Food Show, one of the largest specialty food industry trade events in North America, will have the opportunity to sample both new pure vanilla extracts along with others from the brand in a velvety budino (otherwise known as a sweet Italian pudding) in the Nielsen-Massey Booth 1860. The Show takes place from June 23 – 25, 2019 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Ugandan and Indonesian Pure Vanilla Extracts are available in 4-ounce and 32-ounce sizes. Like all Nielsen-Massey products, the extracts are all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher and Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. For more information, please visit NielsenMassey.com

About Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

With more than a century's worth of experience, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of premium, pure vanilla extracts. The third-generation family owned and operated company uses a proprietary slow, cold extraction process to deliver the richest tasting vanilla. Nielsen-Massey was the first to introduce an organic and fair trade vanilla from Madagascar and remains committed to supporting the plants, people and communities that supply its beans. All consumer products are all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher and Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, The Netherlands. To learn more visit NielsenMassey.com.

Mission statement: "Nielsen-Massey Vanillas is on a mission to delight people with nature's finest tasting vanillas and flavors."

