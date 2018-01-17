Nielsen-Massey to Unveil No-Sugar Added Vanilla Extracts and Line of Organic Pure Flavor Extracts at Winter Fancy Food Show

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth Number 770 - Nielsen-Massey Vanillas today announced it will introduce No-Sugar Added versions of its Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract and Pure Vanilla Extract at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, January 21 – 23, 2018. These extracts will be available in 2-, 4-, 32-ounce and gallon bottles. Nielsen-Massey will also introduce four new organic pure flavor products. The new products include Organic Peppermint Extract, Organic Almond Extract, Organic Lemon Extract and Organic Orange Extract. Each flavor will be available in 2-, 4-, 18-ounce and gallon bottles.
For more than 110 years, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has been a leading purveyor of high-quality pure and natural vanillas and flavors. With more than a century's worth of experience in creating and perfecting custom blends and flavors, the third-generation family company uses a proprietary cold extraction process to ensure more than 300 flavors are preserved in its vanilla extracts.
"This year we are pleased to offer a strong supply of vanilla and flavor products to our customers," said Kirk Trofholz, Chief Executive Officer. "As one of the industry's most innovative thought leaders, we are well-attuned to the growing demand for no-sugar added and organic food products. In response, we are introducing several new products to answer customers' call and give them more choices."
The new sugar-free vanilla extracts and new line of organic pure flavor products will be showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 21 – 23, 2018. Nielsen-Massey is located at Booth 770 at the show.
About Nielsen-Massey Vanillas
Throughout its more than 110-year history, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of fine vanilla extracts. The Company's line of Pure Vanilla products includes: Vanilla Beans and Extracts from Madagascar, Tahiti and Mexico; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Powder; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Sugar, Organic Fairtrade Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, Organic Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Beans, and a line of Organic Flavors.
Nielsen-Massey Vanillas also offers a complete line of Pure Flavor Extracts and Pastes: Pure Chocolate Extract, Pure Almond Extract, Pure Orange Extract, Pure Lemon Extract, Pure Coffee Extract, Pure Peppermint Extract, Orange Blossom Water and Rose Water. All Nielsen-Massey products are Allergen-Free and certified Kosher and Gluten-Free. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.
Mission statement "Nielsen-Massey Vanillas is on a mission to delight people with nature's finest tasting vanillas and flavors.
