Nielsen-Massey to Unveil No-Sugar Added Vanilla Extracts and Line of Organic Pure Flavor Extracts at Winter Fancy Food Show

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth Number 770 - Nielsen-Massey Vanillas today announced it will introduce No-Sugar Added versions of its Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract and Pure Vanilla Extract at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, January 21 – 23, 2018. These extracts will be available in 2-, 4-, 32-ounce and gallon bottles. Nielsen-Massey will also introduce four new organic pure flavor products. The new products include Organic Peppermint Extract, Organic Almond Extract, Organic Lemon Extract and Organic Orange Extract. Each flavor will be available in 2-, 4-, 18-ounce and gallon bottles.

For more than 110 years, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has been a leading purveyor of high-quality pure and natural vanillas and flavors. With more than a century's worth of experience in creating and perfecting custom blends and flavors, the third-generation family company uses a proprietary cold extraction process to ensure more than 300 flavors are preserved in its vanilla extracts.

"This year we are pleased to offer a strong supply of vanilla and flavor products to our customers," said Kirk Trofholz, Chief Executive Officer. "As one of the industry's most innovative thought leaders, we are well-attuned to the growing demand for no-sugar added and organic food products. In response, we are introducing several new products to answer customers' call and give them more choices."

No Sugar Added Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract has the same rich flavor as our Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, without the addition of sugar. It is produced from premium, hand-selected beans cultivated in Madagascar, the world's leading supplier of the highest quality vanilla. It's the perfect all-purpose vanilla for its flavor and consistency in both hot and cold applications, including baking, roasting and grilling.

No Sugar Added Pure Vanilla Extract, which features a proprietary blend of premium beans from select regions and uses our exclusive cold extraction process to draw out more than 300 flavor components found within each bean. Perfect for both sweet and savory dishes.

Organic Peppermint Extract is crafted from the finest mint grown in the Midwest. Perfect for flavoring teas and complementing chocolate in cakes, icings and ice cream. For a refreshing delight, add it to savory dishes such as pork, lamb and poultry.

Organic Almond Extract is one of the most popular flavors used in baking. Bitter almond oil is made of stone fruit grown in California, South Carolina and Georgia. Pair it with vanilla, chocolate, maple or butterscotch, or use it sparingly to accent salad dressings, sauces, custards or ice cream.

Organic Lemon Extract is produced from California lemon oil rounded out with peel notes. It pairs well with fish, pork and chicken dishes, and blends with a variety of herbs. Use it to add a splash of citrus to beverages, vegetables, cakes, cookies, frozen desserts, jams, pies, pastries and more.

Organic Orange Extract is bright, sunny and refreshing. The extract is produced using rich, juicy orange oils from Florida balanced with notes from sweet Wild West Indies orange oil. It's the perfect partner for savory dishes like rice, chicken and fish as well as fruits, jams, marmalades, salad dressings and desserts.

The new sugar-free vanilla extracts and new line of organic pure flavor products will be showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 21 – 23, 2018. Nielsen-Massey is located at Booth 770 at the show.

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

Throughout its more than 110-year history, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of fine vanilla extracts. The Company's line of Pure Vanilla products includes: Vanilla Beans and Extracts from Madagascar, Tahiti and Mexico; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Powder; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Sugar, Organic Fairtrade Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, Organic Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Beans, and a line of Organic Flavors.

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas also offers a complete line of Pure Flavor Extracts and Pastes: Pure Chocolate Extract, Pure Almond Extract, Pure Orange Extract, Pure Lemon Extract, Pure Coffee Extract, Pure Peppermint Extract, Orange Blossom Water and Rose Water. All Nielsen-Massey products are Allergen-Free and certified Kosher and Gluten-Free. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.

Mission statement "Nielsen-Massey Vanillas is on a mission to delight people with nature's finest tasting vanillas and flavors.

