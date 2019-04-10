Nicole Dahm Kelly Collaborates with Tony Hawk to Bring High-End Mexican Cuisine & Mixology to Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Dahm Kelly knows the ingredients for a good time: mouthwatering margaritas, fresh local produce and a breathtaking backdrop — all served on the rocks.

Kelly, a former Playboy Playmate (as part of the famous Dahm Triplets) has teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk to create GuacAmigos, a hip Newport Beach haven featuring handmade margaritas, local beer and connoisseur-grade tequila. At once airy and intimate, this waterfront experience is designed to attract locals and visitors alike.

Raised in a small Minnesota town and a budding restaurateur, Kelly has injected an elegant design sensibility throughout GuacAmigos — from the striking red-chili wall to the unique textiles and color to Kelly's own Harley Davidson parking spot out front.

In addition to being the world's most famous skateboarder, Tony Hawk has developed a genuine appreciation for good food and craft cocktails. His love of authentic cuisine has enabled him to find success in the restaurant industry — he has invested in several successful eateries. When he's not on the road or supporting the Tony Hawk Foundation — his namesake charity that helps to build public skateparks in low-income communities — Hawk plans to dine often at GuacAmigos.

Kelly and Hawk have transformed the former Joe's Crab Shack into a lively cantina with modern flair. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the sailboats of Newport Harbor, which means that the bar's huge but finely curated tequila and mescal collection enables guests to sip their favorite agave spirit while enjoying a priceless view. Hawk has added action-sports energy throughout the space by collecting and displaying impressive action-sports artifacts worthy of the Smithsonian: a surfboard from Kelly Slater, a snowboard from Shaun White, a skateboard from Lizzie Armanto, and the BMX bike from Mat Hoffman that was used to break the high-air record — along with historic photos and equipment from Hawk's storied career.

Beyond the visuals, this is a place for people who like to drink high-end tequila. Inventive, signature, handcrafted margaritas are readily available at the bayfront bar, which also offers a wide array of local craft brews. We recommend the Pina Margarita, made with Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, pineapple juice and fresh lime juice infused with grilled pineapple.

The menu focuses on fresh local seafood with a spicy twist. Guests can go high-end with lobster, caviar and Wagyu steak, or dive into made-from-scratch favorites like carnitas, chicken tinga and shredded brisket. Kelly's love of baking is evidenced in the Bigspin Bananas Foster, a mouthwatering combination of flambéed bananas, house-made churros, and cinnamon ice cream.

GuacAmigos will be celebrating its opening with a Tony Hawk Foundation fundraising event on Saturday, April 27 from 1-5pm. The fundraiser will encompass the front parking lot and include a skate demo by Hawk, a kids' area with face painting, DJ music, silent auction, and street tacos, guacamole, nachos and drink specials with proceeds going to the Tony Hawk Foundation. Admission is free and the community is invited! Parking will be limited so ride sharing is recommended.

About GuacAmigos: Located at 2607 W. Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663. GuacAmigos is open Sunday-Thursday 11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11:30pm. Happy hour is Monday-Friday 3-6pm. Tuesdays features all-day Taco & Tequila specials.

For details visit www.guacamigos.com or connect on Facebook (GuacAmigos), Instagram (#guacamigos) or Twitter (@GuacAmigos)

