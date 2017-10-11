NFL Legend and Nation's Pork Rind Leader Support Football Greats in Need

Rudolph Foods Partners with Billy "White Shoes" Johnson to Support Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund And Celebrate the 7th Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day

LIMA, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudolph Foods, the world's largest manufacturer of pork rinds, has announced its seventh annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day campaign in partnership with the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund. Celebrated on the biggest football day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday, Pork Rind Appreciation Day was cemented as an annual event after Rudolph Foods secured hundreds of thousands of consumer votes, as well as political designations, in 2010. Matched each year with a charitable endeavor, Rudolph Foods will again support the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides medical and financial assistance to former National Football League (NFL) players in dire need.

Rudolph Foods has also partnered with Billy "White Shoes" Johnson in order to engage football fans and pork rind lovers nationwide through this year's Pork Rind Appreciation Day-inspired contest. Now through the "big game" on February 4th, 2017, fans are invited to play Gridiron Groovin', a touchdown dance-inspired game, at PorkRinds.com. There, they will be invited to select various dance moves to create the ultimate end zone dance, a tradition that is always popular with players and fans. This year, Rudolph Foods will join in celebrating the end zone entertainment as well.

Visitors can play Gridiron Groovin' as many times as they would like. To give fans added incentive, each successful game play enters the fan into a group whereby one lucky winner, selected at random, will win $2,500 and a year's supply of pork rinds from Southern Recipe. Four runners up will also win $500 and free pork rinds.

A portion of the sale of each purchase of all Rudolph Foods' products during the Pork Rind Appreciation Day season, including Southern Recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch, Pepe's Snacks and Lee's Pig Skins, will also support the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (up to $15,000).

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund and celebrate Pork Rind Appreciation Day," says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rudolph Foods and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. "It is an honor to partner with Billy "White Shoes" Johnson and support this great cause for our seventh year. By bringing together football fans and pork rinds fans alike, we are helping raise awareness and funds for the Gridiron Greats."

About Rudolph Foods:

Rudolph Foods Company, Inc. is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded and private-label snack products, including the world's largest manufacturer of pork rinds. With plants in Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and California, Rudolph is solely dedicated to providing its customers with the best quality products and the highest levels of customer service at the best price. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675, or visit RudolphFoods.com.

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund:

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. The organization focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football related issues, which include coordination of social services to retired players who are in need due to a variety of reasons including inadequate disability and/or pensions. For additional information, visit www.GridironGreats.org.

