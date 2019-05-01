The Next Big Thing in Veggie Crust Pizza Has Arrived

Sweet Potato, Broccoli & Cheddar and Cauliflower Crusts Join the Urban Pie Line-Up



MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you thought Pizza with a cauliflower crust was great, wait until you try Urban Pie™ Pizza Co.'s new vegetable crust Pizzas. The new line supports Urban Pie's brand promise of unique flavors and thoughtful, premium ingredients – catering to consumers seeking meal solutions they feel good serving to their families.

Urban Pie is adding Sweet Potato Crust BBQ Chicken, Broccoli Cheddar Crust Bianco and Cauliflower Crust Margherita to its line-up of thin-crust, small-batch craft Pizzas. The new flavors will launch in select Midwest retailers this month, with national expansion beginning in July.

Sweet Potato Crust BBQ Chicken features sliced chicken sausage, red onions, mozzarella, yellow cheddar and BBQ sauce. Broccoli Cheddar Crust Bianco is topped with garlic-infused olive oil, fresh sliced mozzarella, provolone, asiago and basil. Cauliflower Crust Margherita includes diced cherry tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, garlic, basil and marinara sauce.

"We originally created Urban Pie to appeal to consumers seeking more excitement in the frozen Pizza aisle," said John Leonardo, senior director of Marketing. "When cauliflower crust Pizzas started to hit the shelves, we saw a similar opportunity to liven up the veggie crust world. So, we designed a new line featuring crusts made with different vegetables and paired with our expertly curated toppings, creating a taste sensation second to none."

The veggie crust Pizzas continue Urban Pie's high standard of using cleaner ingredients – 100% real rBST-free cheese; meats raised without antibiotics; and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Urban Pie has a suggested retail price of $8.99.

Visit www.eatuppizza.com/ for more information. Join Urbaneers, Urban Pie's Pizza Club, at https://www.eatuppizza.com/urbaneers for special offers and coupons, and to receive exclusive invitations to private taste testings and more. Visit www.palermospizza.com/MediaRoom for Urban Pie logos, packaging and photography.

Urban Pie is part of Palermo's growing Family of Brands, which includes Palermo's® Pizza, Screamin' Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie's® Pizza. In addition to its popular branded products, Palermo's is the nation's leading producer of premium private label frozen Pizza for the retail and club industries.

About Palermo Villa, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen Pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. Celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2019, the family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee. Palermo's growing Family of Brands includes Palermo's® Pizza (Palermo's Primo Thin™, King Cheese, Palermo's Thin Crust), Screamin' Sicilian™ (Screamin' Sicilian™ Pizza Co., Screamin' Sicilian™ Loaded Pan, Screamin' Sicilian™ I'm Single, Screamin' Sicilian™ Stromboli, Screamin' Sicilian™ Take 'N Bake), Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie's® Pizza. Every Pizza is made by dedicated Pizzaiolos, drawing on the founder's Italian roots and family recipes to achieve premium quality. Palermo's continues to be a leader in innovation in the Pizza industry, developing new products and flavors that cater to consumer needs. For more information, visit www.palermospizza.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-next-big-thing-in-veggie-crust-pizza-has-arrived-300842196.html

