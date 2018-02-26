NewLeaf Symbiotics Launches Transformative Ag Biological Technology

Terrasym products sold in US Market for the First Time

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Symbiotics announced the launch of its Terrasym™ technology and the sale of its first two nutrient enhancing products, a totally new class of natural, beneficial biologicals called M-trophs. Terrasym 401 is a seed treatment for soybeans that maximizes the yield potential by enhancing plant nutrition. Terrasym 402 is a bio-complement applied to peanuts that provides season-long performance and significantly higher yields. Both products are marketed through a network of strong regional partners.

"NewLeaf has developed the Terrasym technology with a singular focus and strategy. These sales mark the first time anyone, anywhere has developed bio-complement products based on this unique class of beneficial microbials," said Tom Laurita, CEO of NewLeaf Symbiotics. "Our patented production process has exceeded expectations, allowing us to manufacture, formulate and market both the soybean and peanut products at scale in 2018, earlier than plan. We are very happy to respond to the growing market demand for sustainable biological products."

NewLeaf is working with innovative regional crop input distributors in soybean and peanut growing areas to facilitate the adoption of Terrasym technology. The initial response from partners has been focused on the novel way Terrasym optimizes plant performance by contributing to robust growth. Growers have observed higher yield and quality in crops treated with Terrasym products.

NewLeaf uses its Prescriptive Biologics™, genomics platform, to identify best fit M-trophs for each crop, use, and geography. Terrasym 401 and 402 are distinct proprietary strains of naturally occurring beneficial plant microbes. M-trophs work all season long augmenting plant performance. NewLeaf's products are designed to enhance plant nutrient acquisition during critical stages of development. Treated crops grow more vigorously, and improved nutrient uptake makes them stronger and better able to withstand environmental stresses.

Three years of field data showed yield increases of greater than 2bushels/acre in soybean treated with Terrasym 401 as a result of increased plant root mass and enhanced nutrient uptake.

In peanut fields where Terrasym 402 was added to rhizobia applied in-furrow, average yield increased by over 200 pounds/acre compared to crops grown with standard U.S. production practices.

NewLeaf Symbiotics, the leader in M-troph based product development and commercialization, located in the heart of the world's Plant Science Center, St Louis, MO continues to work on novel, sustainable solutions for growers around the world, expanding into corn and other important crops next growing season.

About NewLeaf Symbiotics

NewLeaf Symbiotics is an agricultural biologicals company engaged in discovery, development, production, and commercialization of products containing beneficial plant microbes. Its 40+member team is based in BRDG Park at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St Louis, MO. Visit NewLeaf Symbiotics at www.newleafsym.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newleaf-symbiotics-launches-transformative-ag-biological-technology-300604316.html

SOURCE NewLeaf Symbiotics