New York Wine & Grape Foundation Funds Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing Course For Wine Industry Professionals

New Course to Educate Wine Industry Professionals on the Key Elements of Sustainable Winegrowing Made Possible Through a Generous Grant from the New York Wine & Grape Foundation



NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Wine & Grape Foundation today announces the launch of the first Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing (LISW) online training program, the Sustainable Wine Professional Course. As only sustainable certification program for winegrowers in the Eastern United States, the new online curriculum is part of a stakeholder engagement initiative to inform and certify winery tasting room and hospitality staff. The goal of the Sustainable Wine Professional Course is to better equip winery professionals with the industry knowledge needed to educate consumers, trade and media about the value of sustainable winemaking practices, which are expanding in New York State. Enrollment in the Sustainable Wine Professional Course is now open, thanks to grant funding provided by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF), and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture: U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.

"We are thrilled that we could support the Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing organization to make the Sustainable Wine Professional course come to life. This accessible educational platform will be instrumental in providing the facts to equip wine professionals and interested consumers with the knowledge needed to understand the significance of sustainability in winemaking," said New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director, Sam Filler.

Instructed by Whitney Beaman, this comprehensive course provides an overview of sustainable winegrowing and the dynamic sustainable winegrowing movement in the United States with topics including: Definition of Sustainability and Triple Bottom Line (Environment, Ethics, Economics); Climate Change, Carbon Sequestration, Climate Resilient Farming; LISW Certification, VineBalance, Sustainable Certification in the U.S.; and Differences between Sustainability, Organic, and Biodynamic terminologies.

"Long Island Sustainable Winegrowers are small farmers who love our planet, our people and our wine. We strive to be environmental stewards for the next generation of winegrowers and the great vintages yet to come," said Whitney Beaman, Director of Brand Strategy, Long Island Sustainable Winegrowers. "A key element of sustainable winegrowing is to engage our industry, consumers and communities about how we treat our planet. Whether you are already a wine professional, or just love wine, this course is for you."

LISW is among the most prominent organizations in the country championing sustainable practices in the wine and grape industry and includes 22 member wineries and over 1,000 acres of vineyards, representing approximately half of the wine and grape industry on Long Island.

The Sustainable Wine Professional Course which includes exclusive reading and testing materials, is available via the LISW website for $30. For more information, visit lisustainablewine.org .

About the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF)

The New York Wine & Grape Foundation promotes the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from the state's diverse regions to responsibly benefit farmers, producers and consumers through innovative marketing, research, communication, and advocacy. Learn more at www.newyorkwines.org and @ newyorkwines .

About Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing

Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing is a is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that provides education and certification for Long Island vineyards. LISW uses international standards of sustainable practices in quality wine-grape production that have been refined for the northeast and utilized through the VineBalance Workbook. These practices are based on an independent 3rd-party-verified checklist system consisting of recommended and prohibited practices and materials, thoughtful planning and numerous ecological options. Learn more at www.lisustainablewine.org .

