New Upscale Indian Restaurant Coming To Denver

The End of 2017 Will Bring a New Option to Denver's Fine Dining Scene

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Two accomplished restaurateurs are combining their culinary repertoire in the form of a new Indian restaurant in Cherry Creek. Ganesh Adhikari and Chef MAHA-Dev are announcing the opening of Mehak India's Aroma, which debuts to the public on December 1st, 2017.

Adhikari is an accomplished restaurateur and a Nepali immigrant. He entered the restaurant business in Colorado when his business partner Bobby Lamsal offered to bring him on as an executive in the restaurant Zaika Indian Cuisine, in nearby Littleton. The fresh ideas and business success that Adhikari brought to Zaika is partly what inspired him to expand his vision into a new restaurant. When asked about this success, Adhikari replied, "If it was not doing well, I would not be going to Cherry Creek."

His partner at Mehak India's Aroma is the renowned chef MAHA-Dev. Chef MAHA-Dev is also originally from Nepal, but has lived in London for several years. He was inspired by his mother to immigrate to London to pursue his passion for cooking. During his time in the UK he worked in various Indian restaurants and even opened his own establishment. With nearly 20 years of culinary experience, Chef MAHA-Dev was ready to explore his idea of a new way of cooking Indian food under one roof. He sought out a partner where he came to meet Adhikari.

With this new restaurant both Adhikari and Chef MAHA-Dev plan on giving the people of Colorado a new sense of what Indian food actually is. First, Adhikari says that as many ingredients as possible will come directly from India. Adhikari notes, "Nowadays, it's no problem to get ingredients. The Indian market is insane now." He believes this will give the people of Denver a new perception of what it means to eat Indian cuisine.

MAHA-Dev's specialty is creating dishes that are not only just authentically Indian, but bright and rich, with aromatic spices and the highest quality ingredients. His experience and passion is intended to shine through the menu that he has helped create, and as a very hands-on chef, he will be involved in every feature and ingredient of every dish served.

Secondly, Adhikari says he wants Coloradans to experience more than just saag, tikka masala and vindaloo, the dishes that are generally thought of first (and often only) when a person thinks of Indian food. "I want to prove that Indian food is more than just three dishes," he said. This is something that Zaika has done in Littleton on a smaller scale. By offering an authentic Indian experience with fresh ingredients and a modern twist, Adhikari has experience creating beauty and intense flavor with authentic ingredients.

As far as the type of restaurant Mehak India's Aroma will be, its owners want to offer a change of pace from nearby options. In Cherry Creek and Littleton, many of the existing options for Indian food are more of a buffet set up, and both Adhikari and Chef MAHA-Dev say that they want to offer area ethnic food enthusiasts a more authentic, sit-down experience.

Mehak India's Aroma is meant to satisfy a lunch crowd that are chasing an Indian restaurant with traditional table service and more of an upscale atmosphere. Says Adhikari, "I want to invite more businesspeople during lunchtime."

Mehak India's Aroma is the culmination of the visions and expertise of both Ganesh Adhikari and Chef MAHA-Dev, and the announcement of the restaurant's opening is bringing excitement to Denver, and specifically potential diners in Cherry Creek. The restaurant will occupy space formerly owned by Ondo's Spanish Tapas Bar, which closed in late December of 2013.

When it opens, Mehak India's Aroma will only take dining guests by reservation, but for its grand opening on the first of December at 1:00 PM, all Denver citizens are invited in to try the Indian food that MAHA-Dev and Ganesh Adhikari have worked tirelessly and passionately to create.

CONTACT: Brian Lewis, 1-303-953-1039 ext 700, blewis@webact.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-upscale-indian-restaurant-coming-to-denver-300558875.html

SOURCE Mehak India's Aroma