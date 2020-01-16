New Tyson® Instant Pot® Kits Help Instant Pot Users Answer: "What's for Dinner Tonight?"

Culinary-inspired kits give you a new go-to delicious meal without the time and fuss

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tyson® Brand and Instant Brands Inc. – creator of the beloved multicooker, the Instant Pot® – have teamed up to create the brand-new Tyson® Instant Pot® Kits. Designed to cook in 20 minutes, these fully prepped kits have everything you need for a meal, including Tyson 100% all natural chicken made with no antibiotics ever, as well as premium long-grain rice and bold sauces.

The kits were designed to help Instant Pot users who want new ways to use their multicooker to make their favorite protein, and fast. The Tyson Instant Pot Kits come in three culinary-inspired and on-trend varieties that are sure to satisfy all palates:

Meal kit sales totaled an estimated $3.1 billion in 20181 and are intended to make decision-making easier when it comes to mealtime. Yet, more than half of Americans say their biggest obstacle to deciding to eat at home is being strapped for time2.

"We know lack of time is one of the biggest reasons people go to a restaurant or order out, which was the inspiration behind creating our fully-prepped meal kits," said Steve Silzer, marketing director for the Tyson Brand. "By combining our expertise in chicken, with Instant Pot's credibility in cookware, we're able to bring a fresh meal to the table that's culinary-inspired, stress-free and fast."

The kits roll-out in select locations now, and nationally this spring, in the refrigerated section of the store. They each deliver a hearty three to four servings and cook in 20 minutes, addressing the need to prepare a delicious dinner quickly. After all, half of all home cooks prefer dinner take less than half an hour to prepare, with 15–29 minutes being the ideal cook time3.

Instant Pot Fandemonium Continues to Grow

The Instant Pot's multiple conveniences make it the #1 selling multi-cooker in America4, further solidifying its position as one of the most important items to have for easy meals.

"Our devoted Instant Pot community of home cooks and food lovers are always looking for new delicious meal inspiration that can be made simply," said Dr. Robert Wang, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Instant Brands Inc. "The new Tyson Instant Pot Kits answer this need, ultimately simplifying tasty home cooking and giving people more time back to enjoy meals with family and friends."

For more information on the new Tyson Instant Pot Kits and other Tyson products, including where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com. Follow the Tyson Brand on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Instant Pot and its breadth of offerings, visit www.instantpot.com.

About Tyson® Chicken

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same: Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit www.tyson.com.

About Instant Brands Inc.

Instant BrandsTM, the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot®, is driven by a commitment to provide cooking solutions that help our generation live a fast-paced, health-oriented and eco-friendly lifestyle. Product-by-product, Instant Brands is transforming the housewares industry through consumer-driven innovation and comprehensive brand extensions. The Instant Brands product line includes the best-selling Instant Pot pressure cookers, Aura multicookers, Ace blender, Accu sous vide and WiFi-enabled cooking products. For more information on products that can make life easier, please visit www.InstantBrands.com.

1 Data from research firm Packaged Facts, Dec. 2018

2 Mintel, Cooking in America, Oct. 2019

3 Mintel, Cooking in America, Oct. 2019

4 NPD, Dec. 2019

