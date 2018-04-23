New Technology at ICE’s Culinary Lab: How to Work with a Rotovap

By James Briscione — Director of Culinary Research

If you set foot in ICE’s Culinary Lab today, you might mistake it for a laboratory—thanks to the addition of our new rotary evaporator (or Rotovap for short).

This high-end, scientific tool recently made its way into a handful of the most avant garde kitchens around the globe. One such restaurant was Alinea in Chicago, where owner Grant Achatz and executive chef Mike Bagale used their Rotovap to create a clear pumpkin pie recipe —miniature pies filled with a crystal clear liquid that embodied the intense aroma of freshly baked pumpkin pie.