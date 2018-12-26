New Special K® Protein Honey Almond Ancient Grains Cereal Packs A Punch  With Double-Digit Protein

New cereal joins upgraded Special K® Protein line that now includes nutrient bundle designed to help protein do its job

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kellogg's® debuts new Special K® Protein Honey Almond Ancient Grains cereal with 15g of protein per serving – which climbs to 21g of protein per serving in a single bowl when served with ¾ cup skim milk, getting you well on your way to reaching the daily protein recommendation of 46g for women.

Rolling onto shelves now, the new cereal – like most Special K cereals – also includes whole grains as the first ingredient and a good source of fiber, which are not available in many common protein-based breakfast choices like eggs or Greek yogurt. The Honey Almond Ancient Grains flavor features flakes made from a mix of whole grains including the ancient grains sorghum and black rice alongside the more common wheat and rice. The cereal is finished with honey and crunchy almonds for a wholesome start to your mornings.

"When Special K hit shelves in the 1950s, it was the first cereal to feature key vitamins and nutrients, including protein," said Christie Crouch, Special K Director of Marketing. "Today, we continue to look for ways to innovate that stay true to that heritage, and do more with both nutrition and taste. That's why our new Protein cereal recipes include a nutrient bundle designed to help you get more from your protein."

The cereals in the updated Special K Protein line, along with most of the meal bars, now include a nutrient bundle of magnesium, calcium and vitamin D alongside protein. Getting enough of these nutrients regularly will help protein do its job more efficiently. Magnesium supports protein metabolism and helps power muscles by releasing fuel from internal stores, calcium helps muscle function and supports bone health, and vitamin D supports protein synthesis and helps keep calcium readily accessible for your body's use.

For more information, checkout www.kelloggs.com and follow Special K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform.

Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-special-k-protein-honey-almond-ancient-grains-cereal-packs-a-punch--with-double-digit-protein-300769961.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company