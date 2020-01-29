New Rockin' Protein Plus Features Superfruits with Super Benefits

Shamrock Farms pluses up portfolio with new antioxidant-rich protein beverage

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms is shaking things up in the new year with the launch of its latest innovation Rockin' ProteinTM Plus, the first ready-to-drink beverage to combine the dual benefits of protein and superfruits with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk to make staying healthy super delicious.

Research shows that 65 percent of Americans say they want more functionality out of their foodi. Boasting the health advantages of anti-inflammation and antioxidants from real fruit juice and natural protein from real milk, Rockin' Protein Plus is a first to the category.

"Health-conscious consumers are more proactive than ever when it comes to wellness, and that trend continues to drive the demand for functional beverages," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "Rockin' Protein Plus is an all-in-one option that brings superfruits together with milk, delivering the protein consumers need and flavor they love with the added health benefits they want."

New Rockin' Protein Plus offers high-quality protein, no added sugars and is lactose free, plus even more. It expands upon the popular beverage line with two new smooth flavors – Cherry Crème and Blueberry Pomegranate – each with unique, appealing and functional benefits.

Cherry Crème is an excellent source of protein and calcium with the added benefit of tart cherries. The ready-to-drink protein beverage offers more than 35 Montmorency Tart Cherries per bottle with a delicious taste that is creamy and never chalky. Growing evidence supports the science and benefits of tart cherries, including anti-inflammation, exercise recovery and improved sleep. Rockin' Protein Plus Cherry Crème makes it easy to enjoy the benefits of tart cherries to turn sore days into fun days.

Blueberry Pomegranate is naturally packed with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and support a healthy immune system. An excellent source of protein and Vitamins A, C & E, it has the boost of nutrients needed to make staying healthy with a busy lifestyle that much sweeter. Without sacrificing great taste, it helps achieving health goals with a one-two punch of antioxidant-rich ingredients and high-quality protein.

Rockin' Protein Plus joins Shamrock Farms' full lineup of on-the-go Rockin' Protein beverages, including award-winning Rockin' Protein Energy. Look for the Shamrock Farms signature green bottle tops in dairy cases across the country, including select Target, Albertson's, Safeway, Walmart, Bashas and Jewel-Osco stores. Follow Shamrock Farms and Rockin' Protein on social media, or visit our product locator page to find Rockin' Protein Plus near you.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned milk companies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative dairy offerings, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com.

