New Organic Ice Cream Combines Exotic and Traditional Flavors With Art

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each pint of ice cream is a work of art made for you – the customer. That's the mantra of the team at the brand-new family-owned artisan ice cream brand, Art Cream. Each flavor's container is wrapped in a unique painting – created by one of the team members – that embodies that flavor profile.

Art Cream is the dream of owner Luciano Vitali Alves, who was inspired by the flavors of his mother's homemade ice cream. As a child, he worked in her ice cream shop, helping to scoop his favorite flavors. As an adult, he wants to share the taste and happiness he remembers.

"Launching an ice cream brand is a passion project of mine," said Alves. "The love of making others happy through ice cream is one I inherited from my mother and I hope to pass to my son as he grows."

Serving as official launch pilot is Bob Carlson, a veteran of the ice cream industry, who's worked with both start-up and renowned companies for the past 30 years.

"I am extremely proud to be working with Luciano on the launch and growth of Art Cream," said Carlson. "I remember how much fun ice cream used to be, and how much joy it could bring a person, and we sought to actualize that feeling with Art Cream. Each pint is truly a work of art to be shared with friends and family.

Art Cream's unique collection of nine ice cream flavors includes:

Indonesian Honey Vanilla

Chocolate

Cardamom

Saffron Honey Lemon

Caramel Praline Pecan

Ginger

Gluten Free Cookies & Cream

Coffee

Bourbon Honey Pecan

Headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania, Art Cream prides itself in sourcing its certified organic milk and cream from a single herd of cows in Wisconsin. The company's goal is to create the kind of quality ice cream they would serve to their own families. To stay true to this commitment, the company follows three basic beliefs: "happy cows, happy people," "clean ingredients" and "lead with integrity."

"Happy cows, happy people" means each cow from the single source herd is well-treated and well-fed. "Clean ingredients" means each ingredient is obtained from small, ethically run local suppliers and is ethically and sustainably sourced. "Lead with integrity" means the company uses fair labor practices and only works with suppliers who do the same.

"Sustainably sourced ingredients and ethical dairy practices are important to us, and we know they've become more important to the consumer, which is why we sought out a family-owned, single-source dairy herd to create this ice cream."

While Art Cream has only just begun to be introduced to select grocery stores in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C., it will soon hit the shelves in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as well.

About Art Cream

Art Cream, based in Orwigsburg, PA, is a family-owned business that makes its ice cream with certified organic milk and cream that comes from a pasture grazed single source herd. It is a company guided by five basic principles: happy cows, happy people, quality, supporting the community and creating works of art. Each of its 12 unique and organic flavors are concocted with heart and soul – a work of art. Art Cream was founded in 2018. For more information about Art Cream, visit its website at www.artcreams.com .

