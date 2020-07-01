New Opportunities for Plant-Based Meats Companies, as Meat Supply Chain Faces Disruption with COVID-19 Outbreak

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has published a new article "More Consumers Turn to Plant-Based Meats"

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the meat supply chain. Many manufacturers have had to close or idle meat processing plants as a result of virus outbreaks and worker shortages. This has driven up the price of meat and led to meat shortages in some areas. This could provide an opportunity for plant-based meat companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. As a result of higher meat prices, plant-based meat companies have been able to compete on price. Beyond Meat is planning to introduce lower priced bulk value packs to retailers who are struggling with shortages of animal proteins.



Several factors have influenced the recent trend towards plant based meats. These include meat shortages and concerns over virus outbreaks in meat processing plants as well as environmental concerns and a desire to eat healthier. Additionally, many restaurants chains had begun to offer plant based burgers prior to the pandemic which may have helped to make consumers more open to the idea of eating plant-based meat at home. Although some consumers may have turned to plant-based meats out of necessity, analysts predict that demand will continue post COVID-19.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "More Consumers Turn to Plant-Based Meats"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-opportunities-for-plant-based-meats-companies-as-meat-supply-chain-faces-disruption-with-covid-19-outbreak-301087060.html

SOURCE Research and Markets