New Graduates of the French Pastry School Showcase What They Learned

Pastry and Cake Graduates Present Visually-Stunning Display

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Pastry School will graduate new chefs from its Pastry and Baking (L'Art de la Pâtisserie) and Cake (L'Art du Gâteau) programs on Friday, December 22, 2017 in front of hundreds of guests and family. The 9:00 a.m. ceremony at the Union League Club (65 W. Jackson Blvd., 2nd Floor) will be followed by a reception at the school (226 W. Jackson Blvd., 2nd Floor) where the graduates will showcase their expertise and learnings through an impressive and visually-stunning Grand Buffet presentation. The presentation will include whimsical celebration cakes with elements of contemporary cake design such as painted, stained glass motifs and delicate, life-like flower arrangements; signature plated desserts created with an extensive array of bold, colorful, and innovative techniques that highlight sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and umami flavors; towering, world-class chocolate sculptures; and stunning pulled and blown sugar masterpieces with fantasy-inspired pulled sugar flowers and ribbons.

"We congratulate our students on their dedication to excellence as they embark on or continue their career by opening their own small business or joining great institutions," said Chef Sébastien Canonne, Co-founder of the school.

The French Pastry School's mission is to offer an innovative, intensive education in which students are equipped to achieve excellence in the pastry, baking, and confectionery arts. Students from all over the world learn hundreds of recipes and techniques taught by world-renowned and award-winning chefs, all in state-of-the-art kitchens. They are taught a broad range of pastry and baking including: Breads & Breakfast Pastries, Sugar and Chocolate Confectionery, Ice Cream and Sorbet, Plated Desserts, Chocolate and Sugar Decoration and Sculpture, Petits Fours, and Celebration Cake Making and Decorating.

"We teach students how to create perfect pastries but are also heavily invested in their careers," said Chef Jacquy Pfeiffer, Co-founder of the school. With small classes, an 18-1 student-faculty ratio, and 7 job opportunities per graduate, The French Pastry School has continued to provide well-trained professionals to the food industry since 1995. It is the only culinary school of its kind in North America.

For more information, please see www.frenchpastryschool.com and/or contact us at info@frenchpastryschool.com.

The French Pastry School

Founded in 1995, The French Pastry School of Kennedy-King College at City Colleges of Chicago is the only major culinary school in North America dedicated to all things sweet and baked. FPS provides hands-on education taught entirely in our state-of-the-art kitchens by world-renowned chefs, using the latest equipment and finest ingredients. Co-founders, Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfeiffer, James Beard Award-winning author, are both recipients of the French Legion of Honour Award, which is the most prestigious award given by the French government. Both chefs were featured in the "Kings of Pastry" documentary filmed by Oscar winner D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

CONTACT:

Emily Lo

312.726.2419

info@frenchpastryschool.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-graduates-of-the-french-pastry-school-showcase-what-they-learned-300574650.html

SOURCE The French Pastry School