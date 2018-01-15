New Gluten-Free, Vegan Bakery Coming to Traverse City

Third Coast Bakery opening its first retail location

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bakery was created with one mission: to provide incredibly delicious treats to everyone, regardless of food sensitivities, allergies, or intolerances. Everyone is welcome at Third Coast Bakery, where the menu is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and 100% delicious!

Since the ovens fired up in 2013, customers have asked, "Where is the storefront? When will Third Coast open a location we can visit?" After extensive research, countless building tours, and plenty of creative planning, Third Coast Bakery is ready to launch its first brick and mortar location in Traverse City, MI. The plans for the new location are finalized, the lease is in-hand, and the team is ready to build.

Third Coast Bakery is honored and excited to open Northern Michigan's first and only full-service, gluten-free, vegan and allergen-friendly bakery. The storefront will offer customers comfortable seating with a fireplace, a full line of allergen-free baked goods, and a cutting-edge menu of allergen-free coffee drinks in a 100% gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free environment. The space will also include a custom cake consultation room and will continue to house Third Coast's wholesale production kitchen.

Currently, Third Coast Bakery operates out of a licensed, commercial kitchen in Suttons Bay, supplying more than thirty retail locations, Munson Hospital, and several area grocery stores. They also sell direct-to-customer through area farmers' markets and online at www.thirdcoastbakedgoods.com.

To help support the construction and opening of the new location at 523 Munson Ave, Third Coast Bakery has created a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, which can be viewed here.

