New Double Chili Cheeseburger Featuring 100% USDA All-Beef Chili To Hit Farmer Boys® Menu For A Limited Time

Popular Fast-Casual Burger Concept Spotlights A Trio Of Chili Items This Fall

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Boys, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast, specialty sandwiches and farm fresh salads has announced a new Double Chili Cheeseburger ($4.99), featuring two fresh beef patties topped with 100% USDA all-beef chili, two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions. For a limited time, it will join Farmer Boys menu items featuring their made-from-scratch chili including the Chili Cheese Fries and Chili Breakfast Burrito, made with three farm fresh cage-free eggs, hash browns, American cheese, salsa and all-beef chili wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The Double Chili Cheeseburger will be available from October 10, 2017 through January 1, 2018, during which time any combo meal can be upgraded to include Chili Cheese Fries for $1 more.

Farmer Boys takes pride in offering tasty home-style dishes featuring the highest-quality ingredients. Their all-beef chili recipe (made from a super-secret family recipe unchanged since 1981) features a proprietary blend of spices and 100% USDA fresh burger beef, giving any dish it is paired with a unique taste and consistency that has been a hit among customers since Farmer Boys' conception.

"A great chili cheeseburger starts with great chili," said Farmer Boys Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Larry Rusinko. "We're proud of our decades old secret recipe and convinced it can turn any dish into something uniquely irresistible."

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast-casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 90 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

