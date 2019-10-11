New Culinary Adventure Series, 100 Days, Drinks, Dishes & Destinations With Leslie Sbrocco, Debuts on American Public Television

100 Days, Drinks, Dishes & Destinations is your passport to delicious



SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 13-part culinary adventure series for American Public Television, 100 Days, Drinks, Dishes & Destinations with libations expert, Leslie Sbrocco, debuts nationwide on October 26, 2019. As Sbrocco says, "I hope the show is a viewer's virtual passport to delicious."

An Emmy & James Beard Award-winning wine author and food television host, Sbrocco's job is to eat and drink the world…and she does it with passion. On the series, Leslie's ever-expanding bucket list not only encourages viewers to spend 100 days visiting remarkable places, but also to indulge in hundreds of palate-pleasing experiences.

Her fun-loving journeys around the globe kick off this Fall with six episodes, then another seven shows will begin airing in Spring of 2020. Each half-hour episode focuses on unique combinations of drinks, dishes and destinations that are woven together in a fabric of shared histories, cultural touchpoints, and fascinating people.

In the inaugural season, Leslie ventures to Europe and pairs Austrian sparkling wine, Sekt, with sausage at wurst stands in Vienna. She journeys to Linz, Austria, to sip schnapps and make Linzertorte. In Hungary, Leslie visits Tokaj's centuries-old caves where sweet wine was made for Hungarian royals. Back in Budapest, she savors the flavors of goulash, hits hip ruin bars, and tastes legendary elixirs. In Normandy, France, Leslie imbibes liquid apple specialties —cider and Calvados —and crafts classic Camembert cheese.

Episodes in the United States include learning tea-steeping etiquette in San Francisco's Chinatown with an 89-year-old master. Soaking in volcanic mud baths in California's quaint town of Calistoga where Leslie not only dips in a toe, but dives in whole-heartedly. She strolls the streets of Nevada's Virginia City to drink in its eclectic history. And, don't forget Honky Tonk, whiskey and hot chicken in Nashville, Tennessee, and Beauty, Biltmore, and Beer in Asheville, North Carolina.

From classic eats to unexpected drinks, iconic attractions to undiscovered treasures, viewers are taken on a virtual vacation in every mouth-watering show as Leslie shares her knowledge and humorous take on traveling the world with glass and fork in hand.

100 Days, Drinks, Dishes & Destinations is distributed by American Public Television.

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

100 Days, Drinks, Dishes & Destinations is brought to you by KQED Presents.

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a public-supported alternative to commercial media. An NPR and PBS affiliate based in San Francisco, KQED is home to one of the most listened-to public radio stations in the nation, one of the highest-rated public television services and an award-winning education program. A trusted news source and leader and innovator in interactive technology, KQED takes people of all ages on journeys of exploration — exposing them to new people, places and ideas. www.kqed.org

This show is made possible by the generous support of our underwriters.

About AmaWaterways:

A family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 24 ships sailing Europe's Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.

About Josh Cellars:

Josh Cellars offers bold, complex and approachable wines for drinking with family and friends. Sourced from vineyards across California, Josh Cellars offers eight varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé, Prosecco and a red blend, "Legacy." Josh Cellars wines are available at retailers nationwide.

About Visit Napa Valley:

Visit Napa Valley is the official destination management organization for the Napa Valley, with a mission to promote, protect and enhance the region's position as an attractive travel destination and enhance its public image as a dynamic place to visit, live and work. For additional information on the Napa Valley, or to plan your Napa Valley experience, please explore VisitNapaValley.com

