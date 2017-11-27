New Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast Debuts At IHOP® Restaurants, Just In Time For National French Toast Day On November 28

For a Limited Time, the Latest, Innovative Menu Lineup Joins the Five Existing French Toast Favorites Available Only at IHOP

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of tomorrow's National French Toast Day, IHOP® Restaurants unveil new Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, a limited time lineup that pairs buttery, Brioche French Toast with creamy cheesecake and seasonally-inspired toppings available in three delectable flavors: OREO® Cookies and Cream, Toffee Apple Cheesecake, and Strawberry Cheesecake. These latest menu creations from IHOP are available until January 1, 2018 at participating restaurants nationwide*.

"As the champion of all-day breakfast, IHOP prides itself on being able to serve up French Toast, an iconic breakfast staple, in fun, creative, and mouthwatering ways," said Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President, Culinary at IHOP. "Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast is the perfect way for guests to celebrate this holiday season with IHOP, and it is even more special to enjoy the assortment of our three delicious new offerings tomorrow, on National French Toast Day. These unique recipes start with thick slices of our soft, buttery brioche loaf, stuffed with creamy cheesecake, hand dipped in our signature French Toast Custard Batter, and cooked to a golden perfection. Topped with more creamy cheesecake and delicious OREO® cookie pieces, warm caramel apples and toffee, or sweet glazed strawberries, all three flavors are a must try."

Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast is available in three flavors:

OREO® Cookies and Cream -- IHOP partnered with America's iconic cookie purveyor, OREO®, to dream up this one-of-a-kind dish featuring buttery Brioche French toast layered with cheesecake filling made with OREO® cookie pieces, then topped with more OREO® cheesecake filling, whipped topping and powdered sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake -- Buttery Brioche French toast layered with creamy cheesecake then topped with glazed strawberries, whipped topping and powdered sugar

Toffee Apple Cheesecake -- Buttery Brioche French toast layered and topped with creamy cheesecake and crunchy toffee pieces then finished with warm, cinnamon apples, more toffee, whipped topping and powdered sugar

To help make National French Toast Day an even bigger event, today the brand is also announcing the return of its incredibly popular, original Stuffed French Toast. The original Stuffed French Toast was retired from the IHOP menu after a nearly 13-year run and became one of the most requested items to bring back in the brand's history. Made with two triangles of cinnamon-raisin dough and "stuffed" with sweet cream filling, the original Stuffed French Toast can be topped off with a choice of syrups, fruit toppings, or even ice cream.

For nearly 60 years, IHOP has been bringing guests together with family and friends over made-to-order breakfast foods and more, like flavor-packed omelettes, savory hickory-smoked bacon and of course, its world-famous Original Buttermilk Pancakes, served all day, every day.

Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast is available now through January 1, 2018 at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide*. The new menu items can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a combo meal with choice of eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage links, hash browns and more. Guests can visit IHOP.com to find their nearest IHOP location and join the breakfast movement.

* Offer, price and participation varies by location. For a limited time only. Additional information and photos of Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast is available by contacting SNewman@devriesglobal.com.

OREO® is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

