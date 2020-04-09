New California Based Online Store BlosumCBD Releases Their Vegan-Friendly CBD Gummies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlosumCBD, a California-based online CBD store, has announced that the company is now offering its CBD oil in gummy form. The company has released two new products: Broad-Spectrum CBD Vegan and Full-Spectrum Multivitamin Gummies . These new products are designed to give customers a less-intimidating method to incorporate infused organic CBD as a part of their health and wellness routines.

While CBD gummies have been on the market from competing brands for some time, BlosumCBD has become one of the first companies to take the extra step of ensuring that their gummies are not only completely THC-free but are also vegan-friendly and third-party lab tested for potency and quality. The Broad-Spectrum Organic Vegan CBD Gummies is available with a dosage of 25 mg of CBD per gummy. Unlike other brands, these gummies are made with only natural ingredients, including MCT coconut oil.

As for the second new product that BlosumCBD has released, Full-Spectrum Multivitamin CBD Gummies. These gummies contain 10 mg of CBD per gummy. Like the Broad-Spectrum Organic Vegan CBD Gummies, these gummies are GMO-free.

"This is a very exciting time for BlosumCBD as we explore new ways to help people improve their lives. We are experiencing a dramatic shift in the wellness industry as more people are turning to CBD products to help their bodies achieve the best performance possible," said Anthony Kay, director of operations at BlosumCBD.

With the addition of these new products, consumers will now have the option to decide if they prefer full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD products. Some customers have concerns about low levels of THC in full-spectrum CBD products. This is despite the fact that BlosumCBD's full-spectrum products contain less than 0.3 percent of THC and do not get you high at all!

Now, the broad-spectrum CBD product gives consumers an option that is completely THC-free. Instead, BlosumCBD has confirmed that its broad-spectrum products contain flavonoids and terpenes for added health benefits.

Given the popularity of CBD gummies as an easy method for consuming CBD, BlosumCBD's newest gummy products have been developed specifically to mimic the taste and consistency of gummy bear candies. With the addition of natural flavors including strawberry, orange and grape juice concentrate, elderberry juice concentrate, and annatto, customers have the option to purchase either product in several fruit flavors.

As a result, BlosumCBD has managed to produce full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products that offer several benefits to consumers. They are easy to administer, highly portable, and can be discreetly used. As a disclaimer, consumers are urged to consult a physician before incorporating CBD products as part of any ongoing regime as the new products are not intended to diagnose or treat any pre-existing medical conditions and they're not FDA approved.

BlosumCBD only uses hemp oil that is derived from cannabis plants that are produced according to the guidelines set for by GMP or ISO certified processes (0.3% THC).

The new products will now be available for sale on the company's website located at blosumcbd.com and they're currently offering up to 30% discount on all CBD products including free shipping.

