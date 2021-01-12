New 2020-2025 US Dietary Guidelines for Americans Released

On December 29th, the USDA released the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). The guidelines are science-based recommendations designed to encourage Americans of all ages – birth to older age — to choose healthy dietary patterns that promote health and prevent disease. New to this edition is guidance based on a life stage approach and an emphasis on flexible dietary patterns. This DGA also includes nutritional guidance for infants, toddlers, pregnant and lactating women.

The four overarching dietary guidelines are

Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage. Customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations. Focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages, and stay within calorie limits. Limit foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium, and limit alcoholic beverages.

When it comes to grain foods, the guidelines recommend making at least half of your grain intake whole grains. Whether whole grain or not, pasta is a healthy food that remains an important part of a wholesome nutritious diet and can easily fit into a healthy diet. In fact, pasta is cited in all three of the healthy dietary patterns mentioned in the guidelines – the US Healthy style, the Mediterranean-style and the Vegetarian-style diet.

Pasta also provides the perfect vehicle for helping you improve your diet while still enjoying every bite. Combing pasta with nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, beans and legumes, lean meats and low-fat cheeses is an excellent way to increase intake of these healthy foods. Consider Italian Pasta with Chickpeas, Lemon Garlic Pasta with Grilled Veggies or Thai Chicken and Pumpkin Curry pasta – the possibilities are endless. The new Dietary Guidelines recommend selecting healthy foods that you love and are good for you. Foods that can also be easily incorporate into your everyday diet. What better way to do this than with pasta!

