Nestlé USA Initiates Voluntary Recall Of Hot Pockets® Four Cheese Pizza Snack Bites Due To Undeclared Allergens

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA has initiated a recall of Hot Pockets® Four Cheese Pizza Snack Bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product was donated to a charitable organization in Missouri and was not sold in retail. The product contains the known allergens egg, milk, soy, and wheat, which are not declared. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs, milk, soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The frozen, triangular-shaped, snack-sized Hot Pocket® item was donated on June 22, 2017 in 600-lb bulk packaging and later may have been repackaged in resealable plastic bags and further distributed and/or sold to food banks in Missouri. Consumers who have received or purchased the repackaged product should not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of receipt/purchase.

No Hot Pockets® items of any variety sold through retail supermarkets are subject to this recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Nestle Consumer Engagement Services at (800) 681-1676 or at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

Media with questions about the recall may contact Roz O'Hearn, Nestlé USA Corporate & Brand Affairs, at (440) 264-5170 or at roz.ohearn@us.nestle.com.

