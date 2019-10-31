Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces. This voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped "chubs." These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Not impacted by this recall are the following products: Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz) M&M'S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M'S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M'S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Please utilize reference images and look for the four-digit batch code after the "use or freeze-by" date and before the number 5753. Additional product information is available here.

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Bars

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Tubs

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough "Chubs"

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products. We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment.

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. Please retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

For consumer support and product questions please call 1-800-681-1676, which will be available 24/7, or email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

