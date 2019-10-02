NEON, ArcLight Cinemas, & MUNCHIES Partner On An Exclusive Culinary Experience In Celebration Of Bong Joon Ho's Highly Anticipated Palme d'Or Winner, "PARASITE"

"PARASITE" OPENS IN THEATERS IN NEW YORK AND LA ON OCTOBER 11th



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEON, ArcLight Cinemas, and MUNCHIES are thrilled to collaborate on a premium culinary cinema experience in celebration of Bong Joon Ho's highly anticipated Palme d'Or winner, "PARASITE."

The "PARASITE" Film & Food Series will be held across two nights, Monday, October 7th and Tuesday, October 8th at the ArcLight Hollywood with showtimes beginning at 7:00PM. Tickets will include an advance screening of "PARASITE," followed by a three-course, family-style, "PARASITE"-inspired dinner from acclaimed chef Deuki Hong, The Sunday Group (SF). "PARASITE"-inspired cocktails will also be available for purchase at the bar.

Kevin Holloway, Vice President of Film Marketing & Operations at ArcLight Cinemas commented on the partnership, "Film and food serve as vehicles for communal gatherings and experiences, which are core to ArcLight. In collaboration with our partners, NEON and MUNCHIES, we're bringing people together for a memorable night of indulgences, as they dissect Bong Joon Ho's masterfully crafted, "Parasite," over an exclusive Korean-inspired meal from renowned Chef, Deuki Hong."

Tickets for this exclusive event can be purchased at: https://www.arclightcinemas.com/en/news/parasite-film-and-food-series

Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery to theaters in this pitch-black modern fairytale.

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide "indispensable" luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turning darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, "PARASITE" showcases a modern master at the top of his game.

NEON will release "PARASITE" in theaters on October 11th in NY and LA, including at the ArcLight Hollywood. Select showtimes will include in-person Q&As with director Bong Joon Ho and cast. For showtimes and theater info, and to find opening dates for your city, please visit www.parasite-movie.com .

About NEON:

A little more than 2 and a half years since inception, NEON has grossed over $100M at the Box Office and continues to push the boundaries and take creative risks on bold content with films such as: Bong Joon Ho's highly-anticipated drama "Parasite," which unanimously won the Palme d'Or this year at Cannes and will be released on October 11; Apollo 11, the highest grossing documentary in the world at $16M and growing, Border, Sweden's pick for best foreign film which garnered an Academy Award® nomination; and Tim Wardle's Three Identical Strangers, winner of the Sundance Special Jury Award for Storytelling which surpassed $13m at the box office.

With recent acquisitions such as the critically acclaimed Cannes hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire, NEON continues to be an impressive force at festivals. Its upcoming slate also includes: Chinonye Chukwu's Clemency starring Academy Award®

Nominee Alfre Woodard; Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz's horror film The Lodge starring Riley Keough; and Abe Forsythe's Little Monsters with Lupita Nyong'o. Recent releases include: Alejandro Landes' cinematic thriller Monos; Julius Onah's Luce starring Naomi Watts; Todd Douglas Miller's cinematic event Apollo 11; Tom Harper's Wild Rose starring Jessie Buckley; John Chester's The Biggest Little Farm; and the electrifying documentary about Aretha Franklin, Amazing Grace.

2018 was a record-breaking year for NEON, with the release of Craig Gillespie's runaway hit I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie and the Academy Award winner for best supporting actress, Allison Janney, as well as Matt Spicer's Sundance and Independent Spirit Award-Winner Ingrid Goes West. After their successful collaboration on I, Tonya that year, 30WEST (Dan Friedkin's and Micah Green's strategic venture) partnered with NEON's Tom Quinn (Founder & CEO) and Tim League (Co-Founder) to become majority investors in the company.

About ArcLight Cinemas:

Launching in 2002, the first ArcLight opened its doors in the heart of Hollywood, incorporating the world-famous Cinerama Dome – a Los Angeles landmark and host to over 50 years of premieres, blockbusters and cinematic advancements. This flagship location has since become an essential part of the Hollywood fabric, and the genesis for ArcLight's ongoing mission to innovate, celebrate, and share its passion for movie craftsmanship with the world.

Today, with locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Boston (opening Fall 2019), ArcLight seeks to foster more meaningful moviegoing experiences everywhere – at the intersection of film, food, and music.

For more information, current programing, and reserved seat ticketing visit us at www.arclightcinemas.com

About MUNCHIES:

MUNCHIES is a James Beard award-winning website and digital video channel from VICE Media dedicated to telling stories about food that haven't yet been told. Launched in 2014 and now spanning 11 countries, MUNCHIES offers groundbreaking content for a young, smart audience, showcasing how food fits into an infinite number of identities, customs, and aspects of culture at large. MUNCHIES chronicles the wide spectrum of the global culinary experience and the diverse voices that are pulling us forward: chefs and home cooks, makers and consumers, the politics and policies of food, restaurant life from both front- and back of house, weird history and innovative news, and how food will fit into the future. Through engaging original video content, compelling editorial features, articles, how-tos, recipes, and events, MUNCHIES occupies the intersection where humans and food connect.

About Deuki Hong:

Deuki Hong is a Korean-American chef, born in Seoul, Korea who moved to the U.S. at the age of 1. At 15, Deuki worked as a line cook under Aarón Sanchez at Centrico in New York City before heading to the Culinary Institute of America. After graduating near the top of his class, he cooked under David Chang at Momofuku before working on the line at Michelin three-starred Jean-Georges. Deuki was the Executive Chef of the smash-hit Baekjeong NYC in Manhattan's Koreatown. He has been recognized as an Eater Young Gun, named to the Zagat 30 Under 30 list, and Forbes 30 under 30 list. He is also the co-author of the New York Times Best Seller, Koreatown: A Cookbook. In 2017, Deuki launched Sunday Hospitality Group, which has concepts such as Sunday Bird and Sunday at the Museum inside the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

