The Negg® Inventors Offer Tips to Help Consumers Shop This Holiday Season

The Negg® Egg Peeler Inventors share consumer shopping tips in honor of Small Business Saturday, November 24, 2018.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business Owners, Bonnie Tyler and Sheila Torgan, Inventors of The Negg®, share consumer shopping tips in honor of Small Business Saturday, which falls this year on Nov. 24, 2018. The Negg® is the number one selling egg peeler in the world. The unique peeler's prototype was created a local library on a 3D printer and makes peeling hard-boiled eggs a breeze. The two small business owners want to help consumers connect to other small businesses like theirs.

"We are here to help consumers avoid holiday pitfalls," says Torgan. "There are a lot of great small businesses to support, but we want to ensure consumers are informed. The safest place to shop is with your local merchants where business owners stand behind the products they sell."

Tyler and Torgan suggest that consumers shop at brick and mortar stores, which are regulated to protect consumers. They encourage consumers to also shop American-made goods because the neighborhood retailers depend on the local consumer shopping base.

For those choosing to shop online, Tyler and Torgan suggest that you know your seller. Use the manufacturer websites and be smart when looking at cost. Deeply discounted pricing often indicates it's a knock-off item rather than the real deal. They stress that if the purchase sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

Tyler and Torgan, like many small business owners, are gearing up for the holiday shopping season. American-made and ensuring quality is at the heart of what they do. The Negg® was created in their home state of Connecticut, which is where it's still made today.

About The Negg®

The Negg® is a patented egg peeler used by chefs and at-home cooks. The Negg® is also dishwasher safe and BPA free. The egg peeler makes it possible to peel a dozen eggs in under four minutes. For more information, visit NeggMaker.com. The Negg® can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Media Contact Info

Sheila Torgan

smtorgan@peelanegg.com

Related Images

the-negg-product-photo.jpg

small-business-saturday-2018-logo.jpg

the-negg-inventors-bonnie-tyler.jpg

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/301678241

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-negg-inventors-offer-tips-to-help-consumers-shop-this-holiday-season-300754462.html

SOURCE The Negg