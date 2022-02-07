Need a Vegan Game Plan for Super Bowl Sunday? Try These Vegan Wings in L.A.!

The 2022 Super Bowl is approaching! Need a vegan game plan for Super Bowl Sunday snacks? PETA’s here to help. We’ve been keeping score on some delicious vegan wings that you can enjoy—from “veggie” wings to “meaty” wings—both during football season and in the off-season.

In 2021, humans consumed nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings—that’s 750 million individual chickens—during Super Bowl weekend alone. For the 2022 Super Bowl, help spare chickens by piling your plate with these game-changing vegan wings from restaurants all across Los Angeles.

If You Like ‘Meaty’ Wings, Try …

Doomie’s Home Cookin’

This vegan Hollywood hot spot serves “meaty” Buffalo legs: four spicy drumsticks tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce with a side of vegan ranch.

Address: 1253 Vine St., #9, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Centric Eats

This Black women–owned vegan food service is home of the “vegan wing stop,” which includes glazed “wingz”—coated with lemon pepper, parmesan garlic, Korean sweet and spicy, or orange pepper glaze; dry-tossed—seasoned with lemon pepper, orange pepper, Cajun spices, or salt and pepper; and “wett”-tossed—flavored with Buffalo garlic, BBQ jerk, sweet BBQ, mango habanero, or curry.

Address: 5300 Bakman Ave., Los Angeles, CA 91601

The Vegan Hooligans

This Eastside-based food truck slings six-wing plates drenched in your choice of BBQ, mango habanero, or Buffalo sauce. Location hours may vary, so be sure to check the hours.

Address: 4862 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041

Cruzer Pizza

This all-vegan pizza joint serves delicious vegan drumsticks drizzled with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

Address: 5051 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027

Drippin’ Wangz

Lauded as one of the top vegan wing spots in L.A. by VegOut LA magazine, this Black-owned vegan food truck offers “bone-in” and “boneless” vegan “wangz” dripping with flavor, including Buffalo, Barbecue, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Parmes’n.

Address: 8214 S. Van Ness Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90047

Compton Vegan

A vegan soul food staple, Compton Vegan offers flavorful wings, including Buffalo, BBQ, and lemon pepper.

Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

My Vegan Gold

Stop by this Silver Lake spot for its tasty BBQ and Buffalo drumsticks.

Address: 4319 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

If You Like ‘Veggie’ Wings, Try …

Sage Vegan Bistro

The menu at this booming vegan comfort food bistro features tempura cauliflower wings tossed in your choice of spicy Buffalo, sweet and sour, or BBQ sauce with a side of celery, carrots, and vegan ranch.

Address: 1700 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

Jackfruit Cafe

Rated one of the best vegan food spots in 2021, Jackfruit Cafe serves cauliflower wings that are battered, deep-fried, and slathered in your choice of sauce(s), including barbecue, golden barbecue, Buffalo, teriyaki, and mango habanero sauce.

Address: 358 W. 38th St., #12, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Moonbowls

Moonbowls serves vegan and gluten-free cauliflower wings, tossed in fiery gochujang sauce or Korean BBQ sauce and served with house-made vegan ranch.

Address: 615 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90004

Hot & Cool Cafe

The vegan cauliflower wings at Hot & Cool Cafe will have you coming back for more. These bites are flavored with Buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, dry lemon pepper, or teriyaki.

Address: 4331 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

Beelman’s

Beelman’s is the ultimate Downtown spot for vegan bar grub, which includes its fried cauliflower Buffalo wings topped with sambal and cilantro and served with a side of ranch.

Address: 600 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90014

Love Baked Wings

Love baked wings? Try this joint’s chickpea wings or hot cauliflower wings with vegan Buffalo sauce and ranch.

Address: 7350 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Mohawk Bend

Made with gluten-free breading and served with a house-made vegan blue cheese, the punchy Buffalo cauliflower wings at this Echo Park eatery are the restaurant’s most ordered item.

Address: 2141 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

Black Sheep Burgers

This west L.A. restaurant has plenty of appetizing vegan options, including its curry or Buffalo-flavored cauliflower wings.

Address: 11313 Mississippi Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025

Purgatory Pizza

Purgatory Pizza’s mouthwatering cauliflower wings are breaded and served with a side of spicy Buffalo sauce and vegan ranch.

Address: 1326 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

Founders Ale House

At this laid-back sports pub, you can opt for vegan cauliflower wings drenched in Buffalo sauce, spicy Buffalo sauce, or mango habanero sauce or seasoned with Cajun spices and lemon pepper.

Address: 8771 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035

Don’t Just #FightTheBite on Game Day—Go Vegan for Good

Even if you don’t live in Los Angeles, you can still win for animals on game day with store-bought vegan wings, such as the Gardein Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Wings and MorningStar Farms Vegan Buffalo Wings.

Sensitive, curious chickens don’t want to be on anyone’s plate. You can help them by checking out PETA’s new #FightTheBite campaign and sharing the lifesaving message on your social media accounts. Click the button below to learn more:

Fight the Bite!

