Nature's Touch Frozen Foods (West) Inc. voluntarily recalls Signature Select Avocado Chunks due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

ABBOTSFORD, BC, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NATURE'S TOUCH FROZEN FOODS (WEST) INC. ("Nature's Touch") is voluntarily recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks, with a best before date of Oct 11, 20, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes (the "Product").

Nature's Touch is issuing this voluntary recall based on strict precautionary measures after the company was informed by the FDA that a routine sampling program found a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample bag of the Product.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product that is the subject of this precautionary recall:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Signature Select Avocado Chunks

(Frozen) 12 oz 2113009412 UPC found on the

back of the panel. Best Before OCT 11 20 located at the back of

the packaging

The Product was distributed in the States of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah and at these following banner stores:

Albertsons Safeway Safeway Community Markets Carrs-Safeway Eagle Lucky Pak N Save Pavilions Vons

Consumers who have purchased the Product should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The Nature's Touch Consumer Service Team will be available to answer any questions by phone at: 1-877-850-2664 between Monday to Friday 9:00 to 17:00hrs EST or by email at: info@naturestouch.ca.

At Nature's Touch, our passion is finding the highest-quality frozen foods for our consumers and we are deeply committed to food safety at every production stage. This voluntary recall reflects our dedication to ensuring the safety of our consumers while enjoying our products.

