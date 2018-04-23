Nature's Own Introduces Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted(TM) Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread

Two Non-GMO Project Verified breads provide a clear point of difference in the fresh packaged bread aisle

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Own, the number one selling bread brand in America, today announced two new offerings: Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced Multigrain and Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White. Available nationwide, the artisan-inspired, thick-sliced bakery style breads contain no artificial preservatives, color or flavors, no high fructose corn syrup, and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted is unique from every other offering in the bread aisle today, and we're incredibly proud to be offering consumers breads with truly different choices," said Brent Bradshaw, senior vice president, Fresh Packaged Bread at Flowers Foods. Everything about Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted is special – the thick slices, soft texture, fresh-baked aroma, distinctive flour dusting, and, of course, the incredible taste."

Both Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced Multigrain and Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White are available at grocery stores nationwide. To find the store nearest you, go to http://www.naturesownbread.com/product-locator

About Nature's Own

Nature's Own is America's best-selling bread, offering a delicious selection of fresh breads and buns made from nature's best ingredients. Nature's Own products have no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and never have since their debut in 1977. They also have no trans-fat or cholesterol per serving, contain no high fructose corn syrup, and are low in fat. Nature's Own is owned by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States. Visit naturesownbread.com and flowersfoods.com.

