NatureBox Announces Its Corporate Snacking Program In Compliance With CDC Guidelines for Reopening Offices

Survey results show 47% of employees expect to continue working from home for the next 3+ months

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NatureBox, the ultimate resource for healthy consumer and corporate snacks, announced its new approach to corporate snacking: Corporate Snacking 3.0. This is an all-in-one automated solution delivering personalized corporate snack boxes directly to employees at home or the office. Given the CDC's newly released COVID-19 Employer Information of Office Building guidelines, this allows you to deliver snacking perks to your employees, no matter where they're working.

"At NatureBox we are leveraging our years of e-commerce and direct to consumer snack delivery. There is no reason companies cannot continue to offer great snack perks in the time of COVID. Snacks provide some nourishment during the workday but, help reduce burnout, most importantly, boost morale and retention," said John Occhipinti, CEO of NatureBox.

Snacks have long been considered one of the top-demanded perks in the office, but delivering snacks to employees with the updated CDC guidelines requires a new approach to traditional micro-kitchen setups with communal bulk bins. In compliance, NatureBox is now offering single-serve and individual-serve snacks to avoid traditional communal snacks.

While food perks are highly valued in the office, the same is true when working from home. In a recent survey from NatureBox, 75% of remote employees agreed that "having a corporate subsidized snacking pantry at home would be a huge boost in employee morale." Unlike other snack delivery boxes, NatureBox provides employees the freedom to choose their own snacks just as if they were stopping by the breakroom. Given that 77% of employees want the ability to choose their own snacks versus having a variety box sent to them, this freedom of choice is core to NatureBox's snacking program.

How It Works

For $25 per employee each month, NatureBox delivers personalized snack boxes directly to employees at home or the office. Here's how it works:

Office Manager sets up a corporate account (no contract required).

Employees gain access to personalized accounts at NatureBox.com (employees also enjoy a free $30 membership to NatureBox.com).

membership to NatureBox.com). Employees pick from an entire catalog of healthy snacks to customize their monthly boxes.

Employees or administrators easily set delivery status to home or office.

NatureBox delivers great tasting, healthy snacks.

About NatureBox

NatureBox has been serving companies large and small great-tasting snacks across the country for years from the likes of Google and Zynga. With our direct to consumer snacking business, we have also served over 2.5 million individual customers at home. Our goal is to promote wellness and reduce stress by providing delicious, healthier snacks with functional benefits that are delivered in the most convenient way possible to your home or office. For more information, visit www.naturebox.com/office

Contact:

Mark Pilatowski

markpilatowski@naturebox.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naturebox-announces-its-corporate-snacking-program-in-compliance-with-cdc-guidelines-for-reopening-offices-301073022.html

SOURCE NatureBox