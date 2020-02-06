LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2020 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 156 stores in 20 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations. Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NaturalGrocers. Follow Natural Grocers on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/NaturalGrocers.

CONTACT:

Scott Van Winkle, ICR, Managing Director, 617-956-6736, scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-by-vitamin-cottage-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301000558.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.