Natural Grocers to open Alberta Commons store with ribbon cutting on April 18

On opening day, Natural Grocers will offer Portland residents the chance to win free groceries for six months

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-run Natural Grocers will open its fifth Portland-area store on Wed., April 18, providing the Northeast community with access to the highest-quality organic and natural groceries at Always AffordableSM prices. Natural Grocers, Prosper Portland and the City of Portland will unveil the new store in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:20 a.m.

The new store is located at 5055 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Customers in line on opening day will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months and the first 100 customers in line will receive a free Natural Grocers bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries and a recipe for a healthy breakfast.

"We approached this project with a clear vision, deep community involvement and a strong partnership with Natural Grocers," said Prosper Portland Executive Director Kimberly Branam. "Our use of a community benefits agreement guided planning, design, public art, tenanting and hiring, and enabled us to keep the focus on equity, on people and on meeting the community's needs for neighborhood services."

Natural Grocers is committed to providing the community with access to only the highest quality products, including Portland-area and Oregon state products like Pok Pok, Brazi Bites, Fire on the Mountain, Skout Backcountry, Red Duck and many more.

"My parents built Natural Grocers on the premise that all members of the community should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with free nutrition education so people can make educated decisions about their own health," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. "In opening this store, our partnership with Prosper Portland was key to understanding and meeting the area's needs. We are pleased to make this investment in the neighborhood around Alberta Commons."

Two new murals celebrating Portland's African American history and future, created by Northeast Portland artists Mehran Heard and Arvie Smith, have been installed on the side of the new Natural Grocers store. The long-awaited works will be celebrated at the grand opening.

The Portland Regional Arts and Culture Council was responsible for commissioning and installing the art and will maintain the pieces.

Natural Grocers currently operates ten stores in Oregon, offering 100-percent organic produce, naturally-raised meats (with no antibiotics and no growth promoters ever), 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Opening Day activities

On April 18, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m.

Other opening day events include:

8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

4 to 6 p.m. - Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

All day - Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}power®, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. See store for details.

Portland's Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100% USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always Affordable organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/portland-mlk/.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 145 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on April 18, 2018. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-to-open-alberta-commons-store-with-ribbon-cutting-on-april-18-300625239.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.