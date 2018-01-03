Natural Grocers launches Resolution Reset Day(SM) on January 19 to help Americans stay on track with their New Year's health and wellness resolutions

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every January, 45 percent of all Americans – or 135 million people – make New Year's resolutions. Research shows approximately 80 percent, or 108 million, of those resolutions will fail by February. Natural Grocers, America's Health Education ExpertSM, is resolving to help Americans with their 2018 goals by creating the first ever Resolution Reset Day at Natural Grocers on Friday, Jan. 19.

"Only eight percent of individuals who make resolutions actually stick to them for an entire year," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely, citing a 2015 University of Scranton study. "It's no surprise that losing weight and eating healthier remain the top New Year's resolutions, but without the right guidance, support and access to affordable, good-for-you foods, it's nearly impossible to achieve a weight-loss goal. Instead of dropping your resolution this year, Natural Grocers is here to help you reset it and stick to it."

Natural Grocers is uniquely positioned and qualified to help Americans reach the full potential of their health and wellness resolutions. Natural Grocers offers nutritional health coaching year round, free of charge, to all customers. Stores are staffed with highly-trained and educated Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), who serve as your go-to resource for all things related to nutrition education. They also offer free nutrition classes, cooking demonstrations and personalized, one-on-one sessions.

Natural Grocers' Director of Nutrition Education Karen Falbo makes recommendations for those with resolutions to lose weight and eat healthier in 2018 in this downloadable infographic.

"Since 1955, nutrition education has been at the core of everything we do. It's one of our five founding principles. We are dedicated to providing free nutrition education in all the communities we serve, across 19 states," added Isely.

Natural Grocers Resolution Reset Day in-store activities, giveaways and {N}power® memberships

On January 19, all Natural Grocers customers are invited to stock up on items needed to reset their resolutions the right way, including 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture–based dairy, naturally- raised meats, the highest quality dietary supplements. Plus, join our {N}power rewards program to receive special discounts and rewards throughout the year!

Additionally, customers can take part in these exciting activities and giveaways on January 19:

12 to 2 p.m. – Customers at all 142 Natural Grocers stores can check out the "Hack Your Coffee Bar" to unlock coffee's hidden health potential, including MCT Oil and Collagen to help kick-start your day and your brainpower.

Free Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag, with purchase.

Hot Deals 3-day sale Jan. 18 to 20.

$5 off $35 coupon to use on a Feb. 3 purchase.

Special {N}power members-only offers.

To learn more about the nutrition classes offered or to schedule a one-on-one session in your area, use our store locator to find the nearest store.

With a solid platform as America's Health Education Expert, Natural Grocers unveiled these Top 10 Nutrition Trends in 2018.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 141 stores in 19 states.

