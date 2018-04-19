Natural Delights(TM) Medjool Dates Partners With Pro UCI MTB Team As Official Fruit For 2018 Season

YUMA, Ariz., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Delights™, the Nation's #1 Medjool date brand is excited to join the Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis as the team's "Official Fruit" sponsor.

Natural Delights™ Medjool dates are a sustainably grown, nutrient dense, whole fresh fruit that have long been a performance staple of racers and fitness enthusiasts because of their natural sustained energy and muscle recovery properties. They have 33g of carbs and 281mg of potassium per serving and are certified Heart-Healthy by the American Heart Association®, low on the glycemic index, Non-GMO Project Verified, pesticide-free and additive-free.

Natural Delights™ is supporting the Stan's-Pivot Pro Team's energy, recovery and lifestyle nutrition needs with their whole fresh Medjool dates and Medjool Date Roll products.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis. Our fresh Medjool dates and Medjool Date Rolls are not only delicious snacks; they're powerful performance foods for athletes looking to fuel up and recovery naturally. We're excited to support the team's nutrition program and have the opportunity to talk to more riders, racers and parents about how Medjool dates fit into healthy active lifestyles," said Erin Hanagan-Muths, Director of Marketing, Bard Valley Date Growers.

Natural Delights™ Medjool dates are ultra versatile in a wide variety of recipe applications in addition to being eaten as a whole fruit snack. They fit into every meal and are a valuable ingredient in helping riders and their families eliminate processed sugar from their diets.

"I am always on the lookout for nutrient dense, high-quality REAL foods that can support my lifestyle and racing. While I am not a strict calorie counter, I do stay away from processed foods and processed sugars as much as possible. When we had the opportunity to work with Natural Delights™ Medjool dates, I was in… It was a no-brainer. We have had a blast these first few months trying out new recipes and finding new ways to incorporate Medjool dates into our individual nutrition programs. We're especially excited about the recipe collaboration with team member Rose Grant," said Chloe Woodruff, Professional Racer & Founder, Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis.

Natural Delights™ has created a team landing page on their website with rider bios, team news, fitness tips and a new recipe collaboration called "Recipes with Rose Grant". The collaboration features a collection of signature recipes created by team rider and four-time National Marathon Champion Rose Grant. The recipe collection is designed to show how Medjool dates can be used in meals throughout the day to support energy, recovery and general wellness.

"Chloe and I are on the same page when it comes to nutrition. We focus on nutrient dense foods that have minimal ingredients and no processed sugars. That's the beauty of Natural Delights™ Medjool dates, there's only one ingredient, Medjool dates! Yet, they are packed with all kinds of great nutrients that I need as a rider and a mom. The recipe collection we put together is based on my day-to-day training diet but they're also recipes anyone could feel good about making for their family. It is important for me to not only eat the right foods to support my cycling program but also be a good role model for my daughter Layla. She's been helping me in the kitchen as my official taste tester!" said Rose Grant, Professional Racer Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis.

Natural Delights™ also recently launched a Medjool date smoothie nutrition calculator and a DIY Medjool date energy ball builder tool on their website to help people create recipes that fit their own nutrition needs. Each tool allows the user to build their own smoothie or energy ball recipe and get live nutrition calculations as they go.

Natural Delights products can be found in the produce aisle at most major grocery retailers. Visit https://www.naturaldelights.com and use the store locator to find them near you.

Follow Natural Delights™ and the entire Stan's-Pivot Pro Team roster for more recipes, team news and updates throughout the season on Instagram:

Natural Delights™: @ndmedjooldates

Stan's-Pivot: @stanspivot

Chloe Woodruff: @chloewoodruff

Rose Grant: @rosekgrant

Keegan Swenson: @keegels99

Sofia Gomez Villafane: @sofithevilla

About Natural Delights™

Natural Delights™ is the Nation's #1 brand of fresh Medjool dates. They are certified Heart-Healthy by the American Heart Association®, Non-GMO Project Verified, pesticide-free, additive-free and have 50% more potassium by weight than bananas. Natural Delights™ Medjool dates and Date Rolls are delicious healthy snack choices enjoyed by the whole family. Find out more at: www.naturaldelights.com

About Bard Valley Date Growers

Bard Valley Date Growers was created in 1987 by local Bard Valley growers and has developed into the Nation's #1 grower, packer, shipper and marketer of fresh Medjool dates. Through a balance of time-honored agricultural practices and a modern approach to food safety and sustainability, BVDG has developed the Natural Delights™ Medjool date brand into the Nation's #1 brand of fresh Medjool dates.

