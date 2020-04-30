NATSO Partners With International Franchise Association To Help Feed Drivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, the national association representing truckstops and travel plazas, today announced that it has partnered with the International Franchise Association (IFA) to share information with truck drivers about available food options at truckstops and travel plazas nationwide.

Thousands of truckstops and travel centers house restaurant franchises that have adapted their operations to offer food for truck drivers through take-out and curbside delivery as many state and local governments have restricted sit-down dining.

"NATSO and its members are committed to ensuring that the heroic truck drivers serving America during this national pandemic have access to as many food options as possible," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "We are proud to feed the nation's truck drivers, and through this partnership, truck drivers can more readily find food and meals in specific geographic areas."

Travel centers remain committed to remaining open 24 hours per day to provide food, fuel, parking, and the other essential amenities professional drivers need as long as state, local and federal governments permit them to do so.

"Franchise businesses represent some of America's most loved and trusted brands," said Robert Cresanti, IFA President and CEO. "America's truckers are keeping our economy moving during COVID-19, and we're excited to partner with NATSO to increase their access to meals while on the road."

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the restaurant industry, has resulted in more limited options for fresh, hot meals for truck drivers. Chester's is able to fill that void, and we are committed to serving fresh fried chicken and homestyle sides in our truckstop and travel plaza locations whenever possible," said William Culpepper, Vice President of Marketing at Chester's. "During the COVID-19 crisis, we have worked hard and fast to support our operators by developing marketing assets uniquely suited to this new world where dining rooms are closed and purchasing behaviors are changing. Some examples of our efforts include our 'Curbside Pickup' signage, 'Open for Chicken' exterior banners, and our '10 Tenders for $10 promotion.'"

"We are grateful for our nation's truck drivers, believe that they are vital to our economy, and they need access to food while on the road delivering critical supplies to hospitals, retailers, restaurants and other essential businesses," said Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy's Company. "Several weeks ago, Wendy's introduced a new walk-up curbside ordering procedure to accommodate customers with oversized vehicles, like truck drivers and first responders, while many of our dining rooms are temporarily closed. To further communicate this option, we added a pop-up window with this information to the Wendy's app. These changes have helped truck drivers and others with oversized vehicles gain access to our restaurants."

Visit NATSO's website at https://www.natso.com/truckstopfood for a listing of many travel centers that are open throughout the United States.

Or Visit the IFA website at www.franchise.org/trucking.

About NATSO

NATSO has been representing travel plaza and truckstop owners and operators for nearly 60 years and pursues a clear mission: to advance the success of truckstop and travel plaza members by delivering solutions to members' challenges and achieving the public policy goals of the truckstop and travel plaza industry. Headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., NATSO is the only national trade association representing the travel plaza and truckstop industry. NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs, $787.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy and 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology and business development.

