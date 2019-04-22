Nationwide Voting Begins to Select the National 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Champion among Five Elementary School Students

The public is invited to vote for its favorite recipe April 22 through April 28 to determine the National 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Champion



GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life and student nutrition to nearly 400 school districts throughout the U.S., today announces the five student semi-finalists in the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. This year, elementary school students from Sodexo-served school districts across the United States accepted the Fiesta-Fit challenge to create healthy Mexican inspired recipes that children or adults would enjoy. The public is invited to view student video submissions and vote for its favorite recipe beginning Monday, April 22 through Midnight ET Sunday, April 28 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FutureChefs.

Out of nearly 2,700 entries from students across the country, these five Sodexo Future Chefs competed to become 2019's Top 5 national semi-finalists and have their recipes featured in school lunch menus nationally:

Addie Borgmann – Elkhorn P.S., Nebraska. (Skinny Mini Mexican Meatball Boats)

Ailey Evans – Kennewick S.D., Washington. (Plantain Nachos)

Hannah Stevens – Greater Albany P.S., Oregon. (Guacamole Cones)

Hayden Brink – Bethany S.D., Oklahoma. (Hayden's Taco-Tastic Egg Cups)

Kimberly Lee – DCPS, District of Columbia. (Black Bean & Sweet Potato Taco Surprise)

Now in its ninth year, the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge encourages healthy eating habits by actively involving students in good nutrition. Sodexo is renowned for its work in advancing childhood nutrition, health and well-being and understands that engaging youth in the creation of nutritious meals is one of the best ways to improve health, fuel minds and improve academic outcomes. Learn more about the intersection of food and education from Satya-Christophe Menard, CEO Schools and Universities Worldwide at Sodexo, here.

Students participating in the program represent more than 1,400 Sodexo-served elementary schools in 256 school districts and 31 states. A panel of judges reviewed the recipes and evaluated them based on the originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid-friendliness and plate presentation. Programs such as the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge are part of Sodexo's commitment to health, well-being and support for the school districts and communities in which it serves and operates. Stephen Dunmore, CEO Schools for Sodexo North America, shares his perspective on the impact of the Future Chefs program here.

Sodexo is committed to taking measurable sustainable actions that ensure a brighter future in the areas of health and wellness, environmental stewardship and community development. The Future Chefs program is one of the many ways Sodexo shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and communities it serves. Another example is Sodexo's use of research-based principles recommended in the Smarter Lunchroom Movement – developed by the Cornell Center for Behavioral Economics in Child Nutrition Programs – to equip primary and secondary school lunchrooms with tools to improve the eating behaviors of children.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

