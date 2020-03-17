Nationally Accredited Food Safety Training Program Offered to the Public for Free During COVID-19 Pandemic

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. and TUCSON, Ariz., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new reality is that many people are going to spending much more time at home and will be preparing more meals for their family and loved ones.

This fact coupled with the growing public-health concern about coronavirus (COVID-19) has led Food Handler Solutions to make the decision to provide their nationally accredited, online food safety training program for free to anyone who wishes to learn more about proper personal hygiene, controlling the spread of virus and bacteria along with proper cleaning and sanitizing in a kitchen and other key food safety topics.

This free course can be found at www.FoodHandlerSolutions.com/coronavirus

"Nothing is more important than making tools available to the public that will make them feel more confident and secure that the food they are serving to their families is safe and their food preparation environment at home is as healthy as possible," said Bart Christian, Chairman of the Board of Food Handler Solution. He is a nationally recognized speaker with over 25 years in food safety education and has authored two top-selling books along with more than 100 food safety education plans used by K-12 child nutrition departments nationwide.

"Our decision as a company to provide our education program to the public at no charge was a simple one. Our mission has always been to serve first, serve well and the rest happens naturally. All of us at Food Handler Solutions prioritize the health and safety of our community and loved ones above all else," said West Christian, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Operations, has more than 12 years in the food safety and restaurant market and has performed training sessions nationally.

"Now more so than ever, food safety at home, in our local restaurants and schools is of upmost importance. COVID-19 has reminded us all of the impact we each have on our community through contact with each other," West Christian said.

"Traditionally, food safety is something that is only talked about in a formal food service environment. However, with the current state of our country, food service has changed both for kids in school and families in their homes. People stockpiling food and supplies, parents and volunteers preparing and serving kids in their communities and school nutrition departments and restaurants going to curb side and mobile food deliveries are all areas that open the door for foodborne illnesses," said Bart Christian.

"Our hope is that through proper training that is free and easily accessed, families and community volunteers can safely prepare, deliver and serve those who they love and are in need of a warm meal," said West Christian.

"Our mission in this fight against COVID-19 is to provide aid where can to provide tools to prevent additional hardships that can be caused by foodborne illness," said Bart Christian.

About the Food Handler Solutions

Food Handler Solutions - www.FoodHandlerSolutions.com - is a food safety training company that provides ANSI Accredited Training Programs across the United States. Established in 2015, Food Handler Solutions provides training and tracking tools for school and restaurant food handlers.

Food Handler Solutions has offices in Tucson, AZ and Laguna Beach, CA.

