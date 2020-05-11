National Hot Dog and Sausage Council Highlights Virtual Meeting Eating Etiquette

Hot Dogs are the Perfect Food for a Virtual Lunch or Happy Hour

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As our world has moved virtual, meeting etiquette has changed, including best practices for lunch meetings and happy hours. With this in mind, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), in conjunction with the Beef Checkoff, has developed new etiquette guidelines for eating during a virtual meeting. The guidelines supplement the NHDSC's popular hot dog eating etiquette guidelines which are cited by media and influencers around the world.

"As a fun, delicious, easy to prepare food, hot dogs are the perfect virtual meeting lunch or happy hour option," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "But it's always helpful to follow some easy tips to give everyone the best eating experience possible."

Virtual meeting etiquette tips include:

If you have to eat during a zoom call someone else scheduled, don't feel bad about it;

If you schedule a call during mealtime, please be gracious about other people's need to eat; and

If you need to take a bite or chew, display your profile picture. Just don't do it on live video.

There are many hot dog options for those looking to arrange virtual lunch meetings or happy hours. Many brands offer hot dog kits for delivery while others sell their hot dogs online. A guide to the hot dogs available online can be found at www.perfectzoomfood.com. Hot dog debates also make for fun happy hour discussions. Whether it's if a hot dog is a sandwich, the best condiments or cooking methods, people love to share their opinions on hot dogs. For the experts take from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, a full guide to hot dog etiquette and more, please visit hot-dog.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (www.beefboard.org) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

"Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties."

Contact:

Eric Mittenthal, emittenthal@meatinstitute.org

202-587-4238

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-hot-dog-and-sausage-council-highlights-virtual-meeting-eating-etiquette-301057052.html

SOURCE National Hot Dog and Sausage Council