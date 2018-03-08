The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Celebrates March Frozen Food Month!

A Great Time to Check Out the Real Food and Fresh Flavors in Your Local Freezer Aisle

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We have become a nation of snackers. In fact over 90% of us are snacking multiple times throughout the day, and snacking now accounts for half of all eating occasions. Today's new and innovative frozen products have something to meet every snacking and small meal desire, from healthy to savory to indulgent.

Because It's March Frozen Food Month:

It's an excellent time to visit your local supermarket, and try the many new snacking selections and brands.

You will find special deals, prices and promotions on America's favorite frozen foods.

In celebration of the March promotion, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) sponsors a $10,000 Sweepstakes.

Frozen foods have come a long way since they were introduced in 1930 by Clarence Birdseye. Take a walk in your grocery's freezer aisles and see the over 3,000 quality products to fit any craving or dietary need, including vegetarian, organic, ethnic and gluten-free. And much of what you find in those cool aisles today has been developed and prepared by expert chefs in test kitchens across the country using real ingredients and rigorously evaluated by nutritionists and dietitians. It's Real Food...Just Frozen!

Why Choose Frozen?

The benefits of frozen foods are many – for snacking or any meal planning or entertaining:

Many single serve and small plate options – portion control at its best.

Requires little preparation - the picking, cleaning, slicing and dicing are already done.

Flash-freezing technology delivers "perfect preservation," freezing at the peak of freshness, right from the field or sea.

Your favorite foods are always in season.

Eco-friendly packaging is keeping frozen foods fresher longer and retaining more nutrients.

New brands and product lines are aligned with current health trends.

No spoilage or food waste – use what you need and put the rest back in the freezer. Money-saving!

Try these Easy Home Recipes:

Meatball Street Tacos: This delicious Meatball Street Tacos recipe comes together quickly with frozen meatballs. Pick up some from your grocer's freezer case during March Frozen Food Month.

BBQ Chicken Sliders: For game-day or any day, this BBQ Chicken Sliders recipe is a breeze when you use chicken strips from the freezer aisle. Look for great deals during March Frozen Food Month.

Chicken Caesar Melt: Get dinner on the table in a flash with this Chicken Caesar Melt recipe using staples from the freezer aisle. Stock up on your favorites during March Frozen Food Month.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

