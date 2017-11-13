National Beef to Expand Moultrie Consumer Ready Plant

Capital project to expand capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- National Beef Packing Company, LLC (National Beef) announced today that it is starting a project to expand capacity to produce consumer ready products at their Moultrie, Georgia plant.

"We are experiencing an increased demand for fresh consumer ready protein products. The expansion will allow us to deliver on this growing opportunity," said Dave Davidson, vice president case ready operations, National Beef.

The more than $30 million dollar project includes a facility expansion as well as new processing and packaging equipment. The company plans to hire approximately 100 additional employees to work at the facility.

"National Beef is committed to investing in projects that help us serve our customer requirements for high-quality products," Davidson said.

National Beef's Moultrie consumer ready operation employs approximately 300 employees and produces consumer ready beef, pork and ground beef products. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About National Beef

National Beef Packing Company, LLC, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has operations in Liberal, Dodge City, and Kansas City, Kansas; Hummels Wharf, Pennsylvania; Moultrie, Georgia and St. Joseph, Missouri. National Beef, America's premier beef company, employees approximately 8,300 people and processes high quality fresh beef, consumer ready products and beef by-products. The company distributes its products to customers throughout the U.S. and around the world. In fiscal year 2016, National Beef generated sales of $7.2 billion. More information about National Beef is available at www.nationalbeef.com.

