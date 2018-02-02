Nathan's Famous, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) today reported results for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year that ended December 24, 2017.
For the fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2017:
For the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2017:
The Company reported the following:
Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information:
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP"), the Company has provided EBITDA excluding (i) interest expense; (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has also provided Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) loss on debt extinguishment and (ii) stock-based compensation that the Company believes will impact the comparability of its results of operations.
The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance and underlying trends in the Company's business because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are (i) among the measures used by management in evaluating performance and (ii) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under US GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity in conformity with US GAAP. Additionally, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-US GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with US GAAP.
About Nathan's Famous
Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and thirteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 600 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan's was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan's please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.
Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including court decisions which could render a franchisor as a "joint employee" or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; and the future effects of any food borne illness; such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
Nathan's Famous, Inc.
(unaudited)
Thirteen weeks ended
Thirty-nine weeks ended
Dec. 24, 2017
Dec. 25, 2016
Dec. 24, 2017
Dec. 25, 2016
Financial Highlights
Total revenues
$ 22,083,000
$ 19,937,000
$ 84,607,000
$ 77,366,000
Income from operations (a)
$ 5,370,000
$ 4,754,000
$ 22,554,000
$ 21,609,000
Net (loss) income
$ (3,779,000)
$ 699,000
$ 2,263,000
$ 6,756,000
(Loss) income per share:
Basic
$ (0.90)
$ 0.17
$ 0.54
$ 1.62
Diluted (b)
$ (0.90)
$ 0.17
$ 0.54
$ 1.61
Weighted-average shares used in
computing income per share:
Basic
4,185,000
4,175,000
4,180,000
4,171,000
Diluted (b)
4,185,000
4,209,000
4,219,000
4,202,000
Select Segment Information
Revenues
Branded product program
$14,674,000
$12,868,000
$50,741,000
$44,563,000
Product licensing
4,228,000
3,990,000
17,393,000
15,602,000
Restaurant operations
3,181,000
3,079,000
16,473,000
17,201,000
Corporate
-
-
-
-
Total Revenues
$22,083,000
$19,937,000
$84,607,000
$77,366,000
Income from operations (c)
Branded product program
$2,924,000
$2,886,000
$7,888,000
$8,336,000
Product licensing
4,182,000
3,944,000
17,257,000
15,465,000
Restaurant operations
(21,000)
48,000
3,209,000
4,083,000
Corporate (d)
(1,715,000)
(2,124,000)
(5,800,000)
(6,275,000)
Income from operations (c)
$ 5,370,000
$4,754,000
$22,554,000
$21,609,000
(a)
Excludes loss on debt extinguishment, interest expense, interest income, and other income, net.
(b)
Options to purchase 47,000 shares of common stock were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share as the effect would have been anti-dilutive for the thirteen week period ended December 24, 2017.
(c)
Excludes loss on debt extinguishment, interest expense, interest income and other income, net which are managed centrally at the corporate level, and, accordingly, such items are not presented by segment since they are excluded from the measure of profitability reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.
(d)
Consists principally of administrative expenses not allocated to the operating segments such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, incentive compensation and compliance costs.
Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Thirteen weeks ended
Thirty-nine weeks ended
Dec. 24, 2017
Dec. 25, 2016
Dec. 24, 2017
Dec. 25, 2016
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
EBITDA
Net (Loss) Income
$ (3,779,000)
$ 699,000
$ 2,263,000
$ 6,756,000
Interest Expense
3,650,000
3,663,000
10,976,000
11,002,000
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes
(3,307,000)
448,000
621,000
3,986,000
Depreciation and amortization
320,000
309,000
1,055,000
1,005,000
EBITDA
$ (3,116,000)
$ 5,119,000
$ 14,915,000
$ 22,749,000
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA
$ (3,116,000)
$ 5,119,000
$ 14,915,000
$ 22,749,000
Loss on debt extinguishment
8,872,000
-
8,872,000
-
Stock-based compensation
99,000
136,000
298,000
482,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5,855,000
$ 5,255,000
$ 24,085,000
$ 23,231,000
COMPANY Ronald G. DeVos, Vice President - Finance and CFO
CONTACT: (516) 338-8500 ext. 229
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nathans-famous-inc-reports-third-quarter-results-300592807.html
SOURCE Nathan's Famous, Inc.
