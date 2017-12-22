NAMA to Consumers: Holiday Baking Creates Memories that Last a Lifetime, Just Remember, "Don't Lick the Spoon"

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Millers' Association (NAMA), representing companies that manufacture most-of the all-purpose wheat flour used at-home and in food service in the United States today, reminds consumers that proper handling and baking of flour and foods containing flour is an essential food safety step that prevents possible E. coli contamination.

"Celebrating the holidays with friends and family with home-cooked meals and treats is a time-honored ritual across America," said Jim McCarthy, NAMA president and CEO. "And simple food safety steps can ensure consumers and their families avoid the risk of E. coli contamination that can exist with raw flour, dough and batter."

NAMA stressed that flour is made from wheat grown and harvested in nature, and as such, it is possible for wheat to be exposed to environmental sources of E. coli. So, the Association has joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in instructing consumers about proper handling and baking procedures for flour and products that contain flour.

"Raw flour is not ready-to-eat and consumers should not eat or taste raw flour, dough or batter prior to cooking or baking as they can cause illness if harmful bacteria are present. However, it is important for consumers to know that proper cooking and baking eliminates the food safety risk that can be associated with E. coli," said Mr. McCarthy.

To view NAMA's educational food safety video for proper handling and baking procedures foods containing flour, click here.

"Families should continue to enjoy preparing and eating those wonderful holiday meals, but please do not to "lick the spoon," concluded Mr. McCarthy.

NAMA is the trade association of the wheat, corn, oat, and rye milling industries. Member companies operate mills in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, representing more than 90 percent of total industry production capacity.

