MYOS RENS Technology Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11:00 am ET

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and owner of Fortetropin®, the natural food product that helps build lean muscle in conjunction with resistance training, announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11:00 am ET, at which time MYOS Chief Executive Officer Joseph Mannello will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

The Company will announce earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details:

Call Date/Time:

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11:00 am ET

Call Title:

MYOS RENS Technology 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

Dial In:

877-407-4019 from the U.S.; international callers may telephone 201-689-8337, approximately 15 minutes before the call.

A digital replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the completion of the call until June 30, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers, using the Conference ID# 13677747.

This call will be simultaneously webcast. The webcast will be available on the MYOS website, www.myosrens.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The webcast will be archived and available at the same web address for two weeks following the call.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company™", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, the world's first clinically-demonstrated myostatin reducer. Myostatin is a natural regulatory protein, which inhibits muscle growth. Fortetropin® is a fertilized egg yolk based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin® has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr® products, the success of our research and development, including the clinical studies described above, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Michael Porter, President

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myos-rens-technology-announces-the-date-for-the-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-december-31-2017-results-conference-call-and-webcast-300617083.html

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology