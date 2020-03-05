My, Oh My - I Want a 7-Eleven Pizza Pi

Retailer Celebrates National Pi Day with One-Day Specials on In-Store Pizza Slices and Delivered Whole Pizzas

IRVING, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do the math and eat some Pi. 7-Eleven has some great deals on pizza. To celebrate everybody's favorite math holiday, 7-Eleven, Inc. is offering discounts on pizza slices and whole pizzas purchased on National Pi Day – Saturday, March 14, aka 3.14.

7-Eleven, the world's convenience retailer has two Pizza Deals on Pi Day (12:01 a.m.- 11:59 p.m.):

$3.14 Pizza Pi In Store and Delivered

7-Eleven customers can get a whole pizza pie for $3.14 inside stores through 7Rewards® (limit one per customer*) and outside stores on the retailer's 7NOW® app (limit one per order**), for delivery to their home, workplace or almost anywhere a pizza craving hits.*

50 Cent Slices In Stores

7Rewards members who visit participating 7-Eleven stores on National Pi Day can also purchase a pizza slice for just 50 cents (limit one per customer) by scanning their 7-Eleven app at checkout.***

"7-Eleven's mission is to make life more convenient for customers and having 7-Eleven seamlessly delivered to customers doors in 30 minutes or less through the 7NOW delivery app takes convenience to the next level," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "Pi Day pizza prices make Saturday the perfect time to try out delivery and also some great pizza, one of the most frequently ordered products on 7NOW."

Available in almost 400 cities, the 7NOW app serves more than 30 million households. To place an order for delivery, shoppers simply download the 7NOW app, enter their address to auto-locate the nearest participating store, and select and purchase products for delivery in 30 minutes or less. Last year, 7-Eleven added the 7NOW Pins delivery service, which enables customers to place orders for delivery at thousands of public locations such as parks, beaches, sports fields and entertainment venues. Items that can be ordered for delivery include beverages, fresh and hot foods, alcoholic beverages, snacks, cosmetics, gift cards, home goods and hundreds of other products.

With in-app discounts, 7Rewards adds value and fun to the 7-Eleven shopping experience through the ability to earn and redeem points on a wide assortment of products and augmented reality (AR) experiences and games. To become a 7Rewards member and begin earning points and receiving discounts, customers can download the 7-Eleven app, register for the 7Rewards loyalty program and scan the app at checkout.

7-Eleven and 7NOW apps are available in the App Store and Google Play. For more information about 7NOW and other 7‑Eleven innovations, visit 7‑Eleven.com.

*Limit 1 whole pizza per customer in store.

**$3.14 pizza offer valid 03/14/20 only on Pepperoni Whole Pizza, Extreme Meat Whole Pizza, Triple Cheese Whole Pizza. Limit 1 per order. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply (except free delivery). Limited delivery area. Alcoholic beverages not available in all areas. Must be 21 and up. All offers limited — while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

***Limit one 50-cent pizza slice per customer in store.

