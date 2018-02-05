My Culinary Voice: Vivian Howard

2017 was an incredible year for Vivian Howard (Culinary ’03). While continuing to lead critically acclaimed Chef & the Farmer and the beloved neighborhood oyster bar Boiler Room, she opened a third highly anticipated eatery, Benny's Big Time, a family-friendly pizza and pasta restaurant in Wilmington, NC. Vivian also racked up an impressive four IACP awards and a James Beard Award nomination for her book “Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South.” Here, the ICE alum and star of the Peabody Award-winning PBS documentary series "A Chef's Life" explains how she found that a return to her roots was exactly what her cooking needed.

Watch now as Vivian shares her culinary voice.