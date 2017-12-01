My Culinary Voice: Top Chef Judge Eden Grinshpan

At ICE, we make it our mission to help students find their culinary voice — that creative drive within each of us that determines how we express ourselves through food. Whether it’s a career training program, a recreational course in pie crusts or a special event featuring handmade pasta, we’ll give you the tools to hone your culinary creativity. Join us as we ask some of today’s leading food industry pros to share their culinary voice.

If you’re trying to figure out where the cool kids in New York are eating or just looking for delicious, DIY home-cooking inspiration, look no further than the Instagram feed of Eden Grinshpan (Culinary Management ’08), aka @edeneats. With a voracious appetite and a contagious sense of humor, the Top Chef Canada judge and ICE graduate has a unique culinary voice, inspired in large part by her experience delving into food cultures around the globe.

Watch as Eden Grinshpan shares her culinary voice.