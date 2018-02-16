My Culinary Voice: Rick Bayless

At ICE, we make it our mission to help students find their culinary voice — that creative drive within each of us that determines how we express ourselves through food. Whether it’s a career training program, a recreational course in pie crusts or a special event featuring handmade pasta, we’ll give you the tools to hone your culinary creativity. Join us as we ask some of today’s leading food industry pros to share their culinary voice.

Chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless has devoted his culinary career to exploring and sharing his passion for traditional Mexican cuisine. The Top Chef Masters and James Beard Award winner has penned nine cookbooks and starred in two PBS television series dedicated to the culinary traditions of Mexico.

When we asked Rick to share his culinary voice, his response, unsurprisingly, was centered on his favorite gourmet culture. Watch the video and discover the three aspects of Mexican cuisine that speak to Rick Bayless the most.